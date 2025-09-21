



The electrical tool owned by the community, Central Lincoln Bod, is ready to break the new headquarters in Nioport. The elbow will be designed to withstand a large earthquake.

The current headquarters is nearly 45 years old. During the 2024 winter ice storm, backup systems failed, and the building was not used during recovery efforts. Seismic assessments indicate that it is likely to collapse if it strikes a “large one”.

Therefore, last spring, Central Lincoln's Board of Directors voted to invest in a new facility.

Eric Chambers is the director of services, employee, oud and community with PUD. He said as an electrical tool that includes more than 40,000 customers from the customer who depend on them, and their goal, after the Grand Cascadia earthquake, is to maintain the lights.

“We know that we need to be there for them if we face this type of event,” he said. “Our headquarters includes some important functions such as engineering, which are, and thus we need to provide them when we need more.”

Chambers said that the new headquarters project is listed in the budget with $ 26.5 million and will be funded by selling bonds.

This is the cost spread over time, according to the utility, and reduces the effect of the customer rate. The bond payments will be included in the regular capital budget in Central Lincoln – not by increasing a separate price.

The graph depicts a comparison of prices through the Central Lincoln service area, based on the cost of 1000 kWh for residents.

To save money, Chambers said that the new facility with an area of ​​27,500 square feet will be built on the same nioport campus as the current headquarters. You will meet the highest seismic safety standards, sit outside the tsunami, and be on a stable land at a height of 145 feet above sea level.

Lincoln Boden is not alone in making this type of investment in disaster alert. Many Central Coast institutions also take steps to remain flexible in the event of a Caskadia's main earthquake:

Samari Passevik Hospital for Communities in Nioport upgraded its buildings to meet the 9.0 -size standards, and adds a 373,000 gallon water tank that can keep things at work after an earthquake. Glades Valley's studies were built at Oregon State University in Nioport to stay both for a large and tsunami. It also contains a surface evacuation area. In Lincoln County, Nioport Schools, such as Yaquina View Elementary and NewPort, were promoted to improve structural integrity, and the new Waldport high school was built outside the Tsunami Metherge Mentarse MentArt Mentale MentArt Mental Mental Mentar. A $ 2.5 million upgrade in 2019 to enhance important walls and systems. Mapleton Elementary and Secondary School received $ 2.9 million of government grant funds in 2017 to modernize buildings and reduce the risk of collapse.

Chambers said that these types of efforts show that coastal societies do not want to be keen. He said, “We are now preparing to maintain people's safe and services.”

According to the Ministry of Emergency Administration in Oregon, Oregon has a 9.0+ earthquake caused by the resulting Cascadi and T and Tanmeami area with a height of 100 feet and which will affect the coastal area. There is an estimated five to seven minutes of shaking or trading that he will feel along the coastal line with strength and intensity of contraction inside.

The CASCADIA integration area has not produced an earthquake since 1700 and requires pressure as the Juan De Fuca board declined below the North American painting. Currently, scientists expect that there are about 37 % chance for an earthquake of 7.1+ in this rift area in the next fifty years. This event will be felt throughout the northwestern Pacific Ocean.

With current preparedness levels in Oregon, societies can expect to be without services and assistance for at least two weeks, if not longer, when the CASCADIA cutting area occurs. Although this will be difficult to overcome, officials say that individuals, companies, schools, government and societies can take steps to prepare.

