







An occupied Palestinian territory-last week, the Israeli army detonated about 120 besieged cars in Boby, carrying approximately 840 tons of explosives in residential areas in Gaza City, at a rate of more than 17 vehicles per day. Every bombing equals an earthquake of 3.7 people on the Richter scale, which represents the largest campaign of brute force that aims to destroy the population as part of the continuous genocide of Israel against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and now in the twenty -fourth month.





According to the scientific standards used to measure explosive energy and earthquakes, seismic and military physics estimates that the bombing of 6-7 tons of TNT, the load carried by each vehicle, is almost equal to the energy emitted from a natural earthquake of 3.7 volume.





Severe destruction of such bangs extends to tens of meters (about 90 meters high), while fractures and slight damage can reach several hundreds of meters, and extend to nearly one kilometer in the open areas.





Field documents in Gaza City show that the bombings cause a clear vibration of buildings, even several kilometers from the explosion center, where they last a few seconds in a way that resembles natural earthquakes.





Given that almost all buildings in Gaza have been damaged or vulnerable to more than 23 months of continuous bombing, every new explosion causes an impartially greater destruction. Champion structures and open spaces inflame the effect, causing dozens of buildings to destroy hundreds of meters from every new explosion.





The practice of the Israeli army, which is to convert armored vehicles out of service into tremendous charges and an unprecedented detonation in size and way in modern history. However, this barbaric behavior does not face any effective response from the international community, which reflects the dual criteria of stark, injustice and ignorance of the life of the Palestinian.





Last week, Israel increased its use of these vehicles loaded in three main axes of Gaza City, and the southern, eastern and northern axes, with the declared goal of destroying the central residential blocs in the city and forcibly clarifying their residents.





The catastrophic effect of these explosions extends beyond physical destruction and displacement. It is also used as a systematic tool for psychological terrorism, and it spreads extreme fear among civilians and their enforceable leadership to flee. The bombings produce silent explosions that are frequent throughout Gaza City, causing the remaining buildings to be shaken under the pressure of violent shock waves, leaving civilians trapped in a state of constant fear, shock and insecurity.





The international failure and the collusion of some countries of Israel have been able to pursue the destruction of Gaza City publicly without even trying to provide legal excuses, enhancing the conclusion of their punishment and undermining the effectiveness of international law in protecting civilians from the most severe crimes, above all among the genocide.





It is explicitly prohibited to use these compounds loaded with boredom under international humanitarian law, because they constitute random weapons in nature, whose effects cannot be limited to legitimate military targets. Due to their wide explosive nature, they inevitably strike civilians and civilian things, in a clear violation of the principles of discrimination and harmony, and two lactates of international humanitarian law.





These weapons are classified as prohibited arms, and their use in densely populated areas is a war crime in itself, as well as a crime against humanity when it leads to murder, forced displacement, deprivation of basic living conditions or severe suffering as part of a systematic or widespread attack against civilians. Moreover, the systematic use of such vehicles to demolish residential neighborhoods and depriving people of their homes and the means of survival makes them a direct tool for genocide, as specified in the genocide agreement, especially the deliberate imposition of living conditions that aim to destroy a group entirely or partially.





The devastating use of vehicles loaded on the Palestinians is not limited only and replaces the Palestinians under fatal circumstances, but also aims to erase the entire residential areas and infrastructure, and prevent any possibility to restore life in Gaza City and undermine the right of the Palestinians to stay on their land and return to their homes.





Euro-MED Human Recivery calls on the United Nations General Assembly to act immediately under its historical resolution 377 A (V) of 1950, known as “Uniting for People”, which allows to gather to collect a special emergency session and adopt collective recommendations-including the establishment of the peacekeeping force, when the Security Council fails to fulfill its responsibilities because of Veto Consite.





The General Assembly must urgently adopt a decision in this context to form and spread the peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the end of crimes against civilians, delivery that does not belong to humanitarian aid, protect health and relief facilities, raise holidays, and rebuild. Activating this mechanism is a legal and moral commitment to the international community to protect civilians in Gaza.





All countries must support, individually and collectively, their legal responsibilities and work urgently to stop the genocide in Gaza in all its forms, and take all effective measures to protect Palestinian civilians, and to ensure Israel's compliance with international law and the binding orders of the International Court of Justice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/6863/Israeli-army-detonates-17-booby-trapped-vehicles-daily-in-Gaza-City,-each-equivalent-to-a-3.7-magnitude-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

