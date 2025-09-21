



(BIVN) – From the Watch Volcano article for this week, written by scientists and scholars of the Hawaiian volcano Observatory in Hawaii:

American Samoa is the United States region that includes the East Islands of the Volcanic Island series formed by the hot point in the South Pacific. Its small islands are the peaks of volcanoes, and there is an active volcanic jaus near. The last eruption witnessed by the local population in 1866, and the submarine and earthquake revolutions reminded us that this region is still active in volcanic aspect.

The American Samoa includes Totlela Island (Population Main Center), Aunuʻu Island, Manuʻa Islands in Taʻū and Off-Losega, about 70 miles east. The Vailuluʻu Seamount is about 30 miles east of the Manuʻa Islands, the top of the Samoan hot point, where the submarine revolutions have occurred several times in the past few decades. In addition, the semi-East OLosega beach occurred in 1866. Away from the hot point of Samoa, large earthquakes can occur, sometimes larger than 8, along the Tonga trench, which is located about 150 miles (240 km) to the southwest of the Samoa archipelago.

A large group of earthquakes was widely felt in the Manua Islands from July 26 to October 2022, which led to the declaration of emergency on August 8 by the US Department of Internal Security in Samoa. The NOAA (NWS) National Weather Office at Pago Pago and Usgs Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) published employees and resources to the Manuʻa Islands that start on August 13.

Before Swarm, American Samoa had no local earthquake, and was the nearest station in the independent Samoa state, which is about 150 miles (250 km) to the west of the Manua Islands. HVO and NWS staff have deployed local seismic sensors in the Manuʻa and Tutula Islands, which revealed that hundreds of earthquakes per day were about 10-15 miles (16-24 km) north of Taʻū Island. The data also showed that, along with intense earthquake activity, molten magma migrates to the area. Fortunately, the number and size of earthquakes decreased dramatically after August, and ending the crisis.

In the three years that followed, the HVO program and the USGS risk program continues to evaluate the region with the activity of volcanic and local earthquakes. All volcanoes in American Samoa are currently in USGs ProdCano Rivel/Color Code Normal/Green, which means that these volcanoes are in background/unstable cases. At the regional level, the Tonga trench continues to produce many earthquakes, as is common for the merger areas. A recent example occurred on August 18, 2025, when an earthquake 5.5 was observed and located by USGs.

In cooperation with NWS, Hvo went to the Manawan Islands to communicate with the villages of Olosega, Off, Taʻū, Faleasao and Fitiʻuta. Here, they met with teachers and community leaders to exchange information about the American Samoa volcano; NWS has shared information about tsunami, hurricanes, and other weather and sea risks.

Among the community meetings, they maintained and improving the monitoring network. There were two main initiatives. The first was to get a bold -ranging seismic station – the golden standard for earthquakes and volcano monitoring – online in East Ta.

Unfortunately, last year, the growth of the fast vegetable cover covered the solar panels used to operate the plant. As a result, no data has been received for several months (fortunately, the network had enough work stations to be able to continue monitoring). HVO, NWS, NWS, Regional Emergency Administration Coordination Office in American Samoa, and local residents removed the vegetation from the site, allowing the station to provide a service to the community again. The tool loan was very appreciated!

The second initiative was to replace sensors or install other new seismological measuring devices that are used to supplement the wide range network. HVO thanks the US Department of Education in Samoa, the Ministry of Internal Security, ASTCA, and a handful of Manawa residents for hosting these seismological standards.

After a successful trip to the Manua Islands, HVO staff returned to Totlela to further awareness, including attending the fourth annual disaster flexibility summit. HVO plans to return next year for another round of maintenance of a monitoring network, enhancing partnerships, and continuing to serve the American Samoa people.

If you want to learn more about the earthquake and monitoring of the volcano in American Samoa, please see this web page: Volcanoes in American Samoa | American geological survey.

