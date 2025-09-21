



Sunday Sep 21, 2025 10:30 pm The last update on: Mon 22 Sep, 2025 12:15 am

Millions are not ready because unplanned urban expansion leaves Dhaka the most exposed to catastrophic losses

File clarification: Rehnuma Proshoon

A moderate earthquake and surrounding areas were defeated at 12:20 pm today (Sunday), with the tremors she felt in parts of Sonamaganj, Moglibazar, and Wahhabgang.

The earthquake, which was measured at 4.0 on the Richter scale, was 9 km from the west of Chatat Obsaphala from Senjang – inside the Duque rust line, a hot point known in the northern Bangladesh.

While no victims or damages were reported, an expert said that the tremor was another warning of the danger waving on the horizon in a much larger earthquake in the area.

Professor Dr. Sayed Humayun Akhtar, the former head of the Ministry of Geology at Dhaka University, told the Daily Star that the Daoki's mistake passes inside Bangladesh, one of the main earthquake sources in the country-and the other is the Hindi Parapa subjection area in the East Chatogram.

“They are both very mature and able to produce catastrophic earthquakes.”

Professor Akhtar indicated that the smaller tremors have often hit Dawki's mistake in recent years, including 4 to 4.8 earthquakes in February last year.

“It was the last major earthquake here in 1897, when it was later able to have a power of 8.2. He destroyed large parts of Meganea, Aam and at the present time, Bangladesh, killing more than 1500 people. In Dhaka, five deaths were recorded.”

He said: “The British officials at the time were so concerned that they were grabbing our Ramna under tents and until they remained in launch operations in the Berganga River for weeks.”

“Earlier in 1787, a huge earthquake changed the eastern edge of the Dawuki's mistake, the path of the Brahamabotra River. Until then, the river flowed across Miminening. After the earthquake, its sink was banned, and the water was a channel to the current Jamuna.

Research indicates that the eastern part of the Dawki error has already collected enough pressure to launch an earthquake of 7.5 size or more.

Professor Akhtar said: “Whether it happens along the Dawki error or the Indo-Burma spread area, both of them are completely mature and prepare for a big event,” said Professor Akhtar.

Although Sylhet, Mymentsingh, Cattogram, Cumilla and Brahmanbaria are the closest to the sources, DHAKA is expected to suffer from the highest injuries.

He warned that “Daka slightly exceeds 100 km from both seismic sources. But because it is one of the most populated and unplanned cities in the world, the destruction here will be much worse than anywhere.”

It was estimated that an earthquake from 7 to 7.5 could immediately kill between 200,000 and 400,000 people in Dhaka.

“This is only the beginning. Many will die more than the collapsed buildings, in fires, or the lack of food, water and medical care, as the rescue teams will struggle to reach the victims. In such a scenario, Dhaka will become the city of death and can announce even a deserted city.”

Professor Akhtal Akhtar Current approach to the government to manage earthquake risk, which confirms post -disaster rescue operations.

“The Disaster Management Department is called ready, but in reality it focuses only on the rescue. Millions are spent on heavy machines, but much less than preparing people to survive during the earthquake itself.”

He called for a shift towards public awareness, training and regular training.

“We cannot change the buildings overnight. But we can prepare the people who live in it. If we use smartphones and interactive programs, young people can quickly learn what to do in different stages of the earthquake. With a six -month program in the country, the population can be trained to respond calmly and effectively,” he said.

“The exercises are necessary, just like laboratory experiences after the theory chapters – they build knowledge and trust. Without such exercises, he will take over.”

While Dhaka may face the worst numbers of injuries, Syliet is equally due to its proximity to the Dawki error.

Professor Akhtar said: “Once the city of Silhit is spread with the small hills and homes in the Aam model with timber tires and shave surfaces. This was safer in earthquakes. Now the hills were flattened, and the towering buildings dominated the city, which increases its weakness,” said Professor Akhtar.

“There is an example: you must obey the nature that you must obey. If we challenge it, we will pay the price. You will strike earthquakes with its own conditions. Unless we respect this and prepare accordingly, the consequences will be out of our control,” he said.

