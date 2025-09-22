



2 minutes read

San Francisco shook a Bridud earthquake

San Francisco Bay area was shook early this morning with a size

Written by Megan Barthes, edited by Andrea Thompson

USGs/CISN: UC Berkeleg

Residents of Noms woke up in the San Francisco Bay area in California, waking up with a size of 4.3 earthquakes in the early morning hours of September 22.

The earthquake hit 1.25 miles east to the southeast of Berkeley, California, with a remote hair like Salinas, California, about 100 miles to the south, Chico, California, about 150 miles to the north. Temblor does not constitute any tsunami threat, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake center was about 4.7 miles, according to a preliminary report from the American Geological Survey. The agency's analysis continues, but experts tied the event initially with 10 other smaller earthquakes, most of which are very weak for people, who shook the area during the past month.

To support the scientific press

If you enjoy this article, think about supporting the award -winning press through subscription. By buying a subscription, it helps ensure the future of influencing stories about the discoveries and ideas that make up our world today.

The earthquake was located near the Hayouard error line, which runs from the northern side of San Francisco Bay to southeast San Jose. The largest known earthquake in this error area was 6.8 in 1868.

The Logaretti earthquake scale, not written, so the historical earthquake has released more than 5,600 times more than one morning event. In comparison, the deadly San Francisco earthquake in 1906, which occurred along the mistake of San Andreas, was at least 7.7 event.

Because of its history, Haward's mistake has been carefully monitored by scientists, who are concerned that the populated area can now see more serious damage the next time that a very strong earthquake strikes.

Until now, nearly 26,000 people have given them an earthquake on Monday through USGs “Have you felt it?” Reporting tool, which collects data on the ground about the severity and effects of earthquakes. If you are in the Gulf region – whether you feel Temblor or not – you can fill the agency model to contribute to the notes.

It is time to defend science

If you enjoy this article, I would like to ask for your support. Scientific America has worked as a preacher of science and industry for 180 years, and it may now be the most important moments in the history of this century.

I was an American scientific subscriber since I was 12 years old, and this helped form the way I look at the world. Sciam always educates me and makes me happy, and inspires a feeling of dread for our beautiful world. I hope it is also for you.

If you subscribe to Scientific America, you help ensure that our coverage focuses on purposeful research and discovery; We have the necessary resources to report decisions that threaten laboratories throughout the United States; We support both emerging scholars and workers at a time when the value of the science itself does not recognize.

On the other hand, you can get basic news, captivating podcasts, wonderful graphic fees, unmatched newsletters, videos to watch, challenge games, best writing and reports in the world of science. You can even give someone a subscription.

There was no more important time for us to stand and show the reason for the importance of science. I hope you support us in that task.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/magnitude-4-3-earthquake-strikes-san-francisco-bay-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos