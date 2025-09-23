



It is a common question after shaking the earthquake of the Gulf region and defeating people's attention.

Does this mean that one is the biggest coming?

sometimes. But not usually, the experts said on Monday, after an earthquake of 4.3 woke up in Berkeley, thousands of people woke up across the Gulf region at 2:56 am early Monday morning.

“There is a little chance to be a big thing for something greater,” said Angie Lux, an earthquake at the Seismology Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley. “But there is a chance less than 1 %. It can happen but it is not really statistically significant.”

According to the American Geological Survey, the chance of a smaller earthquake, with a size of 3, occurs in the same area next week is 16 %. Other size 4 opportunities are 2 %. And the size of 5 or higher? Less than 1 %.

She noted that large earthquakes usually produce larger tremors. When the wireless tremor is larger than the first earthquake, the earthquake becomes the main, and the previous earthquake is described as a watershed.

This happened in 2019 during the Ridgecrest earthquake, which occurred near the desert city of Ridgecrest in the province of Kern. On July 4 of that year, it struck the first major shock, an earthquake 6.4, at 10:33 am. This was followed by more than 1400 thin tremors, many of which are small. But the next day, there were 5.4 thin tremors, and after four hours, the largest earthquake, 7.1, the rural area.

“A 4.3 earthquake like one day is not a big earthquake,” said Lux. “When there is a large earthquake, the final tremors are expected to be large because they affected a large part of the error. This affects a smaller area, so there is a lower possibility of creativity of a larger earthquake.”

Sarah Minson, a geophysic expert in research at the Earthquake Science Center in Geological Survey in Move Field, indicated that the earthquake 4.0 and above is relatively rare.

During 56 years from 1967 to 2022, there were 279 earthquakes in the provinces of the Gulf region, which reached 4 or higher. This is about 5 per year. Many of them have happened in rural areas, such as North Sonoma Province near heaters, or in non -dedicated parts of Diablo.

She said: “In most earthquakes, the largest bounce tremors are one unit less than the main shock,” she said. “So if you have 4, the wireless tremor will likely be 3 or 2, don't even feel it.”

The earthquake on Monday, the largest in the Gulf region for nearly three years, did not cause any severe damage or injuries. Hayyard Rodgers Craick has happened along. The last main earthquake there was in 1868. Historically, geological studies have shown that a major earthquake had made a mistake between 140 to 170 years on average.

Lux said if it happened on Monday, people should motivate people on the shelves of books on the wall, put the putty under valuable vases and China, and allocate some supplies in an emergency group, such as 72 hours of water per person.

“Everyone wants to know when the next will happen,” said Lux. “We don't know. But we know that we live in the country of earthquakes. Don't be afraid. Be prepared. One day it will happen.”

Originally published: September 22, 2025 at 2:14 pm pdt

