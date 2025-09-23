



San Francisco Skyline and Bay Bridge in Sunseet, California

Gigantic

According to the American geological survey. This has been the largest seismic event in the region since 2007. The earthquake occurred in the early morning hours, when an estimated 22,000 people were reported, but no significant injuries or damage were reported (except for the broken windows and the things that were stopped).

San Andreas's mistake is about 800 miles (over 1.200 km), which runs a lot of California and crosses the Gulf region. It is able to produce 7+ earthquakes, strong enough to cause widespread destruction. However, this is not the only fracture that separates the North American painting from the Pacific Painting, and an earthquake occurred on Monday along the error of Hayyard, according to the United States of America.

Like her most famous neighbor, Hayouard's error is a sliding error with about 5 millimeters per year (1/5 inches/year) of lateral crawl.

Hayyard's mistake extends from San Pablo Bay in the north to Frimmont in the south, and passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, Haward and Frimmont. South Fremont branches the error in a complex set of surface errors that link Hayward's error to the central part of the Calaveras error, another mistake that works in parallel with the San Andreas error.

San Francisco Bay area with the main rift systems between the Pacific and North American plate.

Gigantic

Geological studies on the southern part of Hayouard's mistake showed that the average interval between past earthquakes was 140 to 170 years, but with great uncertainty for more than 50 years.

Another major earthquake occurred on Haward's mistake in the early morning hours on October 21, 1868. With a center in the heart of the Gulf region, then the largest population has owned the western coast with a total of 260,000 population, this earthquake was one of the most destroyed legs in the history of California, and is still in the country's most deadly countries. The loss of property was wide and killed 30 people. Five deaths were reported in San Francisco, out of 150,000 people, with a total loss of property at $ 350,000 (in $ 1868). This earthquake was known as the great “San Francisco earthquake” until the shock of 7.9 on San Andreas's mistake on April 18, 1906.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidbressan/2025/09/22/earthquake-shakes-san-francisco-bay-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos