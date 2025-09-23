



The major earthquake monitoring project in the Hananji region successfully completed

The merger areas are the place where “diving” or sub -channels are under another. These dangerous rift lines produce the largest earthquake and tuni in the world, such as an 8.8 -magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka earlier this year.

Starting in late 2022, an international group of scientists from New Zealand, Japan, the United States and Germany deployed a dense network of marine tools abroad to monitor the fast and slow seismic activity (permanent weeks to months). The tools that have been retrieved over the past two weeks will enable an unprecedented and detailed understanding of “slow slippage events”, a type of slow -to -month movement of a month to months. These earthquakes are “slow slip” necessary to understand how stress accumulates and is released along the merger areas, and the “slow” earthquake relationship to the “seismic” earthquake.

Three years of sea bottom measurements off Jesporne

“This publishing represents the largest multidisciplinary experience that has ever conducted all over the world to investigate slow slippage events abroad, with more than 50 tools at the sea floor for 3 years,” says flight leader Laura Wallace from GEOMAR in Germany. The large network of marine sea tools acquired two main two major earthquakes that occurred abroad on the eastern coast of the northern island in 2024 and 2025.

Sea bottom tools also recorded signals of remote seismic events, including the tsunami that were created by a move at Kamchatka M8.8 abroad. “It is an exciting thing to record the events of a multiple slow slip and be able to start the earthquake test and slow sliding models that were developed from the previous external notes here,” says Katie Jacobs of Earth Sciences in New Zealand, a project.

Record remote earthquakes and tintami

The borders of Hikurangi are located off the eastern coast of the North Island, where the tectonic plate in the Pacific Ocean is dived with the Australian plate – with the largest and most dangerous earthquake in New Zealand and a tsunami source. Hikurangi's integration area has received great attention from international earthquake scientists over the past fifteen years, partly due to the proximity of the boundaries of the painting of Geonet in New Zealand, and the wild monitoring network in Uterro New Zealand.

The following publication scheduled for November 2025

The success of this project paves the way for a new stage of research, with another major publication of the planned tools in November 2025 – this time with a focus on the Hawk Bay area, a different part of the boundaries of the Hikuranji plate where slow sliding earthquakes are also observed. This international cooperative effort is a big step forward to understand where and how earthquakes and slow events are created on the borders of the sea plate, where the most bloody tsunami is created.

Project Partners and Finance: New Zealand Earth Sciences, Jiumar, Tokyo University, Kito University, Tuoko University, Lamont Duhreet Earth Observatory, and Rod Island University are research partners in this project. The financing of scientific research for this project came from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in New Zealand, the Helmhulz Association in Germany, the United States National Science Foundation, and the financing of Japanese government science.

