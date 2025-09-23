



More than 21,000 people reported that they felt it on USGs during the first hour.

The 4.3 Berkeley earthquake, California, struck early Monday morning. (Credit Image: American Geological Survey)

September 22 (UPI) – an earthquake of 4.3 Berkeley, California, hit early Monday morning, according to the United States's geological survey.

The earthquake, which was struck at 2:56 am PDT, was initially 4.6, and its center was a few buildings from the University of California, the Berkeley campus. The depth was about 4.8 miles.

More than 21,000 people reported that they felt it on USGs during the first hour. Berkeley and Oakland felt the strongest, and San Francisco and Vallejo felt a little less. Reports from people in Salinas and Stockon said that the residents felt there too.

So far, there are no reports on injuries or damage.

Sarah Minson, the earth's earthquake in USGs, said this is what they consider a small earthquake even though it has woke up all over the Gulf region.

“The shaking is variable and depends a lot on your site, the type of construction in which you are, and the type of land on which you stand,” Minson told ABC7 News. “However, this is a small earthquake, the tremors of it will be very low everywhere, and certainly enough to be influential for people, in order to feel it, so that it is annoying, and perhaps until they knock on things near the earthquake center, but in general, we do not expect to see, for example, the structural damage of this little ships.”

The Mile Center was near the Hayard's mistake, which runs along the eastern side of the Berkeley campus and drank the football field.

“The University of California in Berkeley is the only main university in the world that suffers from a serious mistake in an earthquake that passes through the campus,” wrote Horst Radmayakil, a researcher at Berkeley Laboratory Lazzle on his 2017 tour of 2017 in Hayouard on the campus.

