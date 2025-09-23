The California map show where it could be a condensation of an intense earthquake





Why earthquakes occur? How do we remain safe?

Here is a brief explanation on how to start earthquakes, the worst earthquakes in the history of California and how to stay safe if one strikes your city.

California's geological survey map, which was released earlier this year, depicts the intensity and destruction of shaking from future earthquakes throughout the state, and reveals the most important place of threat – and reminds people can prepare.

Using accounts from the American Geological Survey model, the potential shake shown on the map issued in July is not from one future earthquake, but “what the region can experience over time.” The possibilities of shaking the earthquake are represented by the modified Mercalli scale, which measures the intensity or effects of the earthquake, according to USGs.

“Every earthquake has one volume (the amount of energy issued by the earthquake) but it can generate many seizures of earthquakes that vibrate,” Wendi Bohon, head of a branch in the geological survey in California, said in an email to the desert of the sun.

California residents have suffered from many major tremors this year, from an earthquake worth 5.2 -magnitude near Julian in April to a more modern earthquake in the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, September 22nd.

Risk maps related to the earthquake density for people are available on the California Ministry of Conservation website, where users can explore the level of threats who live in faces or interactively comparisons.

Bohun said among what California residents should put when using these maps.

Bohon said that the “effective” efforts of planning and preparation “can” significantly reduce the loss of the earthquake “and accelerate the recovery.

“There is nothing like a natural disaster, just as natural risks such as earthquakes that can affect weak societies and infrastructure,” said Bohun. “We cannot stop the natural risks, but we can make our societies and infrastructure less at risk, which reduces the possibility of a disaster.”

The damage of an earthquake that shakes “possible anywhere” in California

Bohun said of the potential map of the earthquake that shakes that although the highest areas of danger are close to the main errors, active, and shaking the strong and destroyed earthquake is “possible anywhere in California.”

However, “most California residents live 30 miles from an active error,” according to Wohoun.

Certainly, San Andreas's mistake, which runs from the Salon Sea to the San Francisco Bay area, shows that the region along its length is expected to test some of the most shake, the type associated with the structural damage of the landslides, according to the MMI scale.

It is generally expected to see more than the east of the Central Valley, southern Roseville and the extension of the past Vicalia, to see a very strong force on the MMI scale, associated with heavy furniture that is transferred to some building damage. The Gulf and Los Angeles region are two main regions that face some of the most important threats. Less populated but not less than a severe threat, El Centro is in the province of Imperial.

“The local geological conditions can have a major impact on the severity of the earthquake,” said Bohun. “In general, the sand and soft soil will be shaken more strongly and for a longer time, such as shaking a bowl of jello, and you can see this reflects in the patterns of vibration of capabilities on the map.”

