



Forty years after the devastating Mexico City earthquake in 1985, the survivors gathered at the El Rule Cultural Center to read their personal novels about a catastrophe that still distinguishes the city and its people.

“We are surprised, we saw the building across our house directly,” says Christina Silvana Torres Bomba, a resident of the Tilalolco neighborhood. “All we can do is cry, embrace each other, and pray while everything was loud and heard the glass broke. The Earth shook so violently that it shook us to our core.”

Survivors share the memories of the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, the survivors of the rapid solidarity and gratitude of the rescue men. (Vera two sisters)

At 7:19 am on September 19, 1985, an earthquake of 8.1 of the buildings rose and an estimated killing of 10,000 people (although some of the death toll estimates reach 45,000).

Christina Silvana, along with 29 of the other survivors, shared her story in an event entitled “Live Books – after the earthquake: the sounds of rebuilding”, which was organized by the Ministry of Comprehensive Management of Risk and Civil Protection on September 17 and 20 to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the disaster.

Johann Antonio Toro Marien, the ministry's flexibility policy coordinator, coordinator of the flexibility policy and organizer of the event, explained “Exercise for Memory”. He said: “We have realized that memory, risk memory and disasters are very short, and all the people who lived until 1985 more than 50 years.”

As Toro Marien noticed, the young generations and those who immigrated to the capital of Mexico may be unaware of what was lost in the rubble. However, the common stories of the “Live Books” event showed that the 1985 earthquake still affects countless lives, pushing many to reassess their views and priorities.

An opportunity to say “Thank you”

Carolina Rojas Avila, 16, was still sleeping in her family's apartment in the Housing Complex Benito Khawiziz in Lapa when he hit the earthquake. She woke up with a strong movement, watched in horror while the building around her collapsed.

“My mother and I looked at each other, and I knew that she was saying goodbye to me. The ceiling collapsed over my mother and my brother; they disappeared in front of my eyes directly,” Carolina told the audience saying of her story. “The Earth started to rise, causing me to slip until my leg covered in the debris. I closed my eyes because I knew it was the end.”

More than 400 buildings collapsed during the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, and thousands were damaged. (Christina Silvana Torres Bomba)

Hours later, three strangers and members of her family pulled her from the ruins of their home with their nude hands, but many of her friends from the building did not survive.

She did not discover who are rescuers. “I could not thank them, and this feeling remains with me forever. Now people look at me a little strange because I am grateful for everything. I do not miss the opportunity to say thank you.”

An invitation to become a savior

While people like Carolina had to adapt to a life without their home and their loved ones, others have almost overnight rescue workers.

“I wanted to be a veterinarian; this was my dream. However, the September 19, 1985 earthquake changed the course of my life,” said Rafael Lopez Lopez, who participated in his story entitled “The Volunteering experience that changed my life”.

The next day of the earthquake, Raphael was walking across the downtown of disasters when the garbage truck went, searching for volunteers for the rescue efforts: in the Tlatelolco neighborhood, the massive Nuevo León building collapsed completely. In response, the 20 -year -old grabbed a metal helmet from his group of military souvenirs and joined the improvised brigade. During the following weeks, Raphael and other volunteers working in experience working in Tlatelolco withdrew hundreds of bodies from the rubble. Against all difficulties, they managed to save a few survivors.

“We have done everything ly. Thank God that he has succeeded,” notes Rafael Benjamin Eisonza Gonzalez.

Rafael López López remembers his experiences as a leader of volunteers in the days after the disaster. (Vera two sisters)

“The press called Los Topos (moles) because we resemble small animals, entered through holes and drilling tunnels,” says Raphael.

After 40 years, Topos De Tlalolco continues to volunteer as a rescue team, in response to national and international disasters, including the 2023 earthquake in Türkiye and the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

How did an earthquake in 1985 change the city of Mexico

Raphael is currently the position of Los Topos president. He also reconsidered his professional aspirations as a veterinarian, and now applies the lessons he learned as a rescue worker in his position as a awareness and training policy coordinator in comprehensive risk management and civil protection in Mexico City.

The 1985 earthquake, which is still the most powerful Mexico has registered to this date, not only changed the course of the lives of many individuals but also about the country's perspective about responding to disasters and preparing for them.

“In 1985, we had nothing. There were no protocols, mechanisms or government policies,” says Raphael. “Over the past forty years, we have seen a tremendous development in various fields.”

In May 1986, the authorities established the National Civil Protection System, and since 1991, Mexico City has operated a seismic alert system that includes more than 4000 whistles in a strategic position throughout the city, and Toro Marne pointed out.

In addition, city officials adapted construction codes to reduce weakness. “The 1985 earthquake exceeded the expectations of what the seismic demand will be on a structure,” explains Toro Marien. “The lessons learned from the 1985 earthquake became the 1987 regulations.”

This year, on the fortieth anniversary of the catastrophe that formed the city of Mexico and its policies and the lives of many population, events such as live books and annual disasters on September 19 guaranteed that stories and lessons from the 1985 tragedy continue to enhance the city's flexibility.

Vera Sistermans is an independent journalist and a security analyst based in Mexico City. Its work mostly focuses on the original culture, violence and flexibility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/40-years-later-memories-of-mexico-citys-1985-earthquake-commemoration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos