



The town of OIA is on the Clifftop of Santorini Caldera, Greece, which was captured on February 11, 2025 while the earthquake swarmed. Credit: Savvas/Karmaniolas Nurphoto via Getty Images

Earlier this year, more than 28,000 earthquakes shook the Greek island of Santorini in a crisis that lasted from late January to March.

Now, geological analysis reveals that SWARM was about 300 million cubic meters of magma, which rose from about 18 km in the shell to a shallow tank about 4 km below the sea.

Dr. Marius Askin, a geophysic scientist at the Helmhulz Center in Germany for Earth Science and one of the main authors of the study, says the seismic activity was typical of the magma that climbed through the Earth's crust.

“The migratory magma breaks rocks and constitutes paths, which cause an intense activity of the earthquake. We have enabled our analysis to track the path and dynamics of magma with a high degree of accuracy.”

The map displays the surface displacement between (A) February 23 and March 3, 2025 and (B) July 2024 and January 2025. The site of the medium medium magma tank (Blue Circle) under Colombo determines at a depth of 7.6 km and the vertical yagma (red line) that is dressed by seismic activity (black dots). Increase in the dam is 0.313 cubic kilometers. ISKEN ET Al 2025, Nature

ISKEN and the collaborators merged data from the seismic stations in Santorini and nearby islands, and the bottom tools of the ocean in the underwater Kolumbo at a 7 km, to rebuild the migration of magma before and during the swarm.

They found that the magma initially rose to a shallow tank under the island in July 2024, when the land was raised by a few centimeters. The source of the magma was the harsh medium tank below the adjacent Colombo, indicating the existence of an unknown link between volcanoes.

The Santorini Crisis for 2025, which appears (A) the preparatory stage from June 2024 to January 2025 and (B) The Bomro Ranger Crisis from January 27, 2025. The flow of magma has been enlarged from the medium magma reservoir in Caldera. ISKEN ET Al 2025, Nature

“Although the highly explosive volcanoes in Santorini and Colombo in the Greek Aegean Sea do not reach 7 kilometers, deep rock nutrition systems that can be associated with only incomprehensible association,” the authors write.

“The volcanic and volcanic crisis in 2025 in Santorini simultaneously affected both volcanic centers, providing an insight into a multi -fee sophisticated diet.”

“We have been able to follow up on the development of the seismic crisis in the near future and even learn something about interacting between volcano 2. This will help us improve the monitoring of both Viokan in the future.

The research has been published in Nature.

