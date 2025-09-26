



Carbondale, Ill. (KFVS) – Earthquakes all over the world will be the subject of discussion at an upcoming event at the University of Carbondell at the University of South Illinois.

The lecture of Michael and Nancy Galasmann will be held in the fall, entitled “Whoever vibrates and why: Understanding the last earthquakes around the world” at the Morris Library from 5 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, October 1.

James A. Konander, a professor of geology at SEO, the discussion with a focus on the location of earthquakes and why some areas are more active than others.

“Earthquakes are among the strongest natural phenomena that make up our planet,” Konand said in a statement. “Their causes and patterns have always been a source of general curiosity and scientific investigation. In only the past few months, we have seen a huge eternity and fighting event.”

The discussion will also shed light on places with more earthquakes than others and seismic areas of heart anxiety, such as the new seismic areas of Madrid and Wabash.

“This does not mean that there is nothing we can do,” said Conerver. “Whenever we understood what, why, and how, it would be better to be ready.”

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about James A. CONDER and this event, click here.

Copyright 2025 KFVs. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kfvs12.com/2025/09/26/whos-shaking-why-earthquake-discussion-set-oct-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos