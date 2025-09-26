



(Update: More Information, background from USGs spokesman)

Bandon, Oregon (KTVZ)-a 5.9-magnitude earthquake from the southern Oregon coast was slipped late on Thursday night, and many people felt that he was on the beach, according to the American geological survey.

Tsunami alerts were not released, but by mid -Friday, 25 people reported their feeling of the earthquake. It happened around 11:45 pm on Thursday, about 150 miles west of Bandon, at a depth of 10 km, or more than six miles, USGs said.

The earthquake was followed by a 3.0 -compulsive tremor around 12:22 am on Friday, nearly five miles in the west and at the same depth, and another 3.0 shakes to the north shortly after 3 in the morning

Usgs says that earthquakes are not uncommon off the coast of Oregon, with more than 160 of 5 or more in the past 25 years.

“The latest earthquake occurred along the southern margin of the CASCADIA intersection area, a good north of an area known as Mendocino Triple Junction. Three major tectonic boundaries meet:

San Andreas's mistake, where the Pacific Panel slides via North America (the conversion boundaries, that is, north/south moving), and the Kaskadia spread area, where the paintings of Juan de Voca and Gorda fall into the limits of a transfer in North America (reports and Gorda boundaries.

Sobieszczyk told us: “This unique intersection of the boundaries of the panels causes the tripocino junction slowly north over time.” “While it is move, San Andreas's mistake extends to the far north, while the southern end is retreating from the Cskadia cutting area. This continuous shift leads to reorganizing the boundaries of the painting in the region.

“Seismic and seismic activity that we see in this field is a direct result of these complex and dynamic reactions between the paintings and the triple link movement itself,” explained by Sobschik.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/earthquake/2025/09/26/5-9-magnitude-earthquake-rumbles-off-southern-oregon-coast-over-two-dozen-people-report-feeling-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

