Did the restrictions imposed on the workers lead to the response of the Afghanistan earthquake? | Women's rights news





A 6.0 devastating earthquake in East Afghanistan on August 31 killed more than 2,200 people and wounded about 3,600, according to the Taliban authorities.

Almost half a million were affected by the earthquake in the provinces of Konar and Nangarhar the worst, with relief and rescue efforts continued even after three weeks of tragedy.

However, while the local government and relief agencies are trying to support victims in a country that is largely dependent on international humanitarian support, women remain clearly absent from these efforts.

In 2022, the Taliban government prevented women from working in NGOs working in the country. A year later, Afghan women were also prevented from working with the United Nations and other international NGOs.

While many NGOs have managed to negotiate conditions that allow some of their female employees to continue work if they are accompanied by “monster” (male guardians), there are much fewer women working in Afghanistan today than what was the case before the Taliban returned to power.

Some of them say that the Taliban ban made it difficult for relief agencies working in Afghanistan to reach women who need support during a disaster, such as the last earthquake. According to the United Nations, more than half of the dead or injured in the earthquake were women and girls.

However, many women in the areas affected by the earthquake said that male rescue workers have helped them, and the Taliban insists to do everything in his power to ensure that all victims get help-regardless of their gender.

You ignore women? Mixed stories

On September 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the Taliban authorities to raise their restrictions on female relief workers in Afghanistan in the wake of the disaster.

“A very big issue is now the increasing scarcity of workers in these places,” said Motka Sharma, a representative of the World Health Organization in the capital, Kabul, said at the time. She said that approximately 90 percent of the medical staff affected by the earthquake were men, and 10 percent of women who worked mainly as intercourse and nurses were, and therefore they were not trained to treat severe injuries.

A few workers in the field of health care, who were able to access the sites affected by the earthquake, have confirmed the challenges facing women.

Fatema, the volunteer, whose first name participated only, told Al -Jazeera after her return from Konar on Friday that many male volunteers did not want the touch of women because of the strict social law in Afghanistan means that “many women are still missing due to negligence.”

“Cultural restrictions can make it difficult for women to reach support and services, as we saw with Afghan women from Iran and Pakistan,” said Susan Ferguson, the United Nations representative in Afghanistan, said Susan Ferguson, a special actress for women in Afghanistan, in an email interview, indicating thousands of Afghan refugees and migrants who were expelled by the two countries in the near future.

Ferguson added: “In the 2023 Hirat earthquake, nearly six out of 10 of those who lost their lives were women, and about two -thirds of the injured were women,” Ferguson added. In October 2023, three consecutive earthquakes – all of which were left more than 6 – large parts of Hirat Province in a ruin, were left, where nearly 1,400 people were killed, thousands were wounded, and several villages were settled.

But many Jazer women spoke, after the last earthquake, were actually rescued by male relief workers.

Gollai, a resident of the village of Urak Dandella in the Nurgal area of ​​Konar, lost all six children and was seriously injured. Her son -in -law carried her to safety. She said, “I was screaming from the pain and waiting for it to be rescued.”

They were able to refer to a rescue helicopter flying across the area. “He was unable to land on the site where we were, and they had to carry us where the helicopter could land. The rescue team came. They cleaned my wounds, correct my injuries, and me.”

Taliban officials also told Al -Jazeera that they were committed to ensuring that women are properly treated by male health workers if necessary.

Naguib Allah Hakkani, director of Konar Province at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said that the Afghan army and volunteers “were evacuated.”

On the second day, UNICEF established a medical clinic in [Kunar’s] The Nurgal area, and they also had doctors. We took the largest number of injured people just as the clinic could deal with them there, and they treated everyone, males and females. In any state of emergency, there is no gender -based discrimination; Any doctor available will treat any coming patients. The priority is to save lives.

Inaccurate circumstances

However, for example, volunteers and leaders of international non -profit organizations, women and girls who survived the earthquake continue to struggle while fighting and difficult conditions in relief camps.

According to an evaluation non -leadership other than September 16, more than 7,700 families of the displaced by the earthquake indicate open spaces in two main locations in the Nurgal region.

There are no sexual toilets – a problem for men and women. But for women, social barriers mean that sharing toilet spaces with men is particularly difficult.

“They often wait until late at night or early in the morning to use toilets in the camps,” said Rohla Mattin, a spokeswoman for Aseel, a spokeswoman for an Afghan organization, adding that the organization was focusing on building more toilets for women in the region.

“The survivors of women have reported that they were subjected to fever, diarrhea, abdomen, kidney and stomach pain due to incorrect cases [in the camps]Mattin added.

Female medical staff deficiency

The shortage of females also affected emergency services and health care that women can receive.

While women are still allowed to work in the medical sector in Afghanistan, many medical professions have left the country since the Taliban acquisition. Some of those who returned returning say that the group's policies have made it difficult for them to work because of the restrictions imposed on their moves. Women in many parts of Afghanistan are prevented from traveling on their own, which requires skills to move publicly.

The Taliban's ban on higher education for women also stopped many of them from continuing their medical education. Since the ban, there have been no new medical graduates in Afghanistan.

Peshawana Dorerani, the founder of Learnistan, a non -governmental organization that trains midwives and nurses, said that pregnant women are particularly exposed in disaster after the last earthquake.

“Pregnant women are unable to seek medical attention at all,” she told Al Jazerera. The conservative nature of Afghan society means that women are either uncomfortable or not allowed to interact with male doctors on parental and reproductive health issues.

The Durani team consisting of five medical workers went to three areas in Nangarhar with medical equipment, including ultrasound machines, after the earthquake. While they were able to treat some pregnant women, there is still an urgent need to reach more than 11,600 pregnant women affected by the earthquake, the United Nations newspaper reported in a report earlier this month.

Afghanistan has one of the highest mothers ’death rates in South Asia. As of 2023, the country recorded 521 mothers' deaths per 100,000 live births, and often, the regional average is 120, according to the World Bank.

Some openness

Ferguson of United Nations women said that humanitarian females were vital to overcoming gender barriers in times of crisis, such as earthquake effects. “Without them, many women and girls will lose life.” “It is necessary for women to help women and girls.”

Matyin of Aseel NGO said that life -saving assistance to women needs to be accompanied by professionals and the infrastructure needed to manage them.

She said: “Sending medicines without doctors to deliver them or sending cleaning groups to women without providing access to toilet is not very useful.”

However, Doreti said from Afghanistan's learning that there is an increasing acceptance of relief workers working with women.

“Yes, these are conservative societies, but at the same time, they were very open to help and support,” she said. “Many local population continued, supported us and helped us a lot. So I think all this is important.”

(Participated in additional reports by Surin Foreuki from the provinces of Konar and Nangarhar, Afghanistan)

