



A small earthquake shakes Coronaka, South Carolina

now. Out of wife news, four power generation companies are preparing for tropical effects. In addition to what homeowners can do now to prepare for the storm. And prepare for more storms. The Tracilvania County Church that helped in the aftermath of Halloween, and how they use one tool for follow -up. Good morning. I am Biton Fortado. Thanks for joining us. 6 am on Saturday with us. Let's take a look outside. Whether this is what everyone is talking about now. Let's take a look at the Asheville Skycam sky 65 degrees. Wonderful start for your day. We have seen little rain in our region. Nothing crazy yet. Meteorological expert Victoria Kokinos monitors our expectations and on tropical areas. Good morning. Victoria. What do we need to know? Hey. Good morning Beton. Hey, good news this morning. With the latest model trends, things appear to be looking for us here in UPSTATE and mountains. Now we have a consultant 5 in the morning about an hour ago. We will have another one in the eighth. But this, this is the potential tropical hurricane nine. Even a little mouth. In the end, IMELDA will be in the coming days. But the wind is still 35 miles per hour. So it moves slowly and weakens slightly before expecting it to be strengthened. Because it moves above the coast. The wind is now 35 miles per hour, but it is still expected to operate in parallel with the Florida coast and gradually begin to strengthen the tropical storm. Then, as soon as it ended, over this warm Atlantic water near the southeastern coast, it is expected to strengthen a hurricane of the first category. Nevertheless, consistency in models is what we are looking for, and the last couple runs this system to the sea. Notice with the latest update of this path, it moves to the sea against the internal move towards UPSTATE. The wind will be about 75 miles per hour as it strengthens the first category. So the closest to our region. But the cone of uncertainty is still very large. This is what we will see. But with the appearance of each model update, things are looking. That is because Hamborto is very strong. It pulls the system away from the coast. Now break all of that. My full weather next here is a little. But before we get to the tropical areas heading for this weekend, we will expect the scattered shower and thunderstorms here locally and similar to the mountains. After that we start dehydration and then follow the tropics before the truce arrives. So we dismantle all these details here in a few minutes. Beton. Thanks, Victoria. Emergency management in Greenville wants to protect yourself and your home before tropical effects. It is time to store items in the yard and find a safe place for your precious things. Make sure to check the damage to your roof, windows and doors. Wipe your guests from any wreck. Although it is important to prepare for the floods, the boycott says that the wind is among its highest fears. The boycott prepares additional employees, vehicles and response plans for emergency situations and we are talking. The power outage is one of the main issues that come with these large storms. With those strong winds during the hurricane season, says Blue Ridge Electric Co-OP that they are sure of their warehouses, full of suitable materials such as columns and transformers. If the storm comes next week, we were told that the messengers work every hour of the day. Remember that our direct Dopler Four Weather is tracking orbits around the clock. You can find the latest track models on Wyff4.com and apply the four wife of the mobile phone. The latest in the tropical areas comes one year after Hurricane Helen. A church in the province of Transilvania refers to this teacher and prepare for the following storm with a special tool. Broadcast radio. Our Nate Stanley takes us there. Tracilvania province in particular, has lost all contacts. We lost the copper phone. We have lost the cell phone. We have lost all Internet connections. Then the authority set out. This is getting worse. Hurricane Helen's floods and winds have traveled hundreds of Tranjelvania province from the outside world. What society has done has a system of pork radio and a radio station owned by the baptized church, which creates a decisive network. We got rid of all programming. We got rid of everything, went to strict information and brought people and gave thoughts about how to do this and how to do this and how you can know, where you can get water. Here are your resources. This network helped create huge supply lines for families in the mountains. The hosts of the hosts and listeners still provide information to this day. On Friday, the Gospel Station in the Church hosted an anniversary of the anniversary that reflects the storm and lost lives. Shirley Mourin Mainz. And now you have the economic impact. You had the physical impact. Then you have the economic impact, the financial impact, and they were not arrested. These families are still struggling because of what happened before today, with more developments in the tropics. Reverend Randy Barton says that west of North Carolina is paying attention closely. There are people who can no longer sleep through a thunderstorm, even heavy rains. They wake up and sit all night to see the level of creek. Post -shock disorder that is located all over our region. But when you start using the word hurricane, there are people who tear. This was Nate Stanley reports yesterday. North Carolina governor, Josh Stein, visited the 40th highway in Haiwood County, on the occasion of one year since Hurricane Helen. The US Department of Transport announced this week $ 1.15 billion to NCDOT to help solve these damaged methods. The Governor called on Congress to pass a $ 13.5 billion accreditation to help support recovery, and Governor Henry McMaster visited Greenville Province on Friday to honor the position of South Carolina. restoration. Officials with Scdot say 10,000,000yd of debris has been disinfected at the state level. SCDOT says that the roads and infrastructure damaged during Helen has been rebuilt according to modern construction standards. This is good, and it is ready when the next storm strikes. On Sunday, for the registry, we celebrate the month of heritage of Spanish origin, and this year the coalition of Spanish origin celebrates 15 years. When I sat with them, they told me that they were working with society in several different ways. We meet on the second Wednesday of every month from 1230 to 130. It is open to the public, which is an area where we can all talk about what is happening in society, not only with the coalition of Spanish origin, but the amazing partners, all the work they do. And inside those inside the network. We have four areas of health, education, financial stability and legal access. For the full discussion of the heritage month of Spanish origin, we joined us tomorrow at 1130 here on Wyff4.com. And the amazing efforts to build stronger. We talked to one woman who lost her home and work to flood water in the chimney rock, Victoria, and we are still watching the tropics and looking for things. I am watching these typical trends, and our effects seem less. So I will go to those next details.

A 2.2 earthquake in Coronaka, South Carolina, was reported on Friday. The earthquake was hit at 4:19 pm, it was a depth of 3.5 miles. Coronaka 6 miles from Greenwood, South Carolina.

Coronaca, SC –

A 2.2 earthquake in Coronaka, South Carolina was reported on Friday.

The earthquake hit at 4:19 pm

It was a depth of 3.5 miles.

Coronaka is 6 miles from Greenwood, South Carolina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/earthquake-greenwood-south-carolina/68089158 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos