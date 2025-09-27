



At least seven people were injured after an earthquake of 5.6 people struck the province of Longsi in the Chinese province of Gansu on Saturday, shook parts of northwest China.

According to the CENC Center, the earthquake occurred at 5.49 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to a report in Xinhua.

The Epicalter Center was about 140 km southeast of the regional capital Lanzhou.

None of the reported injuries does not seem serious, and no victims have been reported yet.

Also, neighboring provinces such as Zhangxian, Weiyuan, Lintao, in Dingxi and Wushan in Tianshui. In hours that followed the initial shock, 42 ​​of the shocks were recorded, including two in the range of 4.0 to 4.9, which raises anxiety among the local population about more structural safety.

Some residents also reported their feeling of trembling away from Xi'an, about 400 km east.

Government media and local authorities say eight houses have been destroyed, and more than 110 buildings were wounded in varying degrees.

CCTV videos show emergency workers who disinfect the rubble and examine structural damage in rural villages.

The authorities at the regional and national levels mobilized rescue and evaluation teams, sent fire control forces and civil rescue forces, and began to respond to the National Earthquake of National earthquakes simultaneously with a response to regional emergency service simultaneously.

The Ministry of Emergency Administration called for a rapid verification of damage and the deployment of relief resources.

The Minister of Emergency Administration and Deputy Commander of the headquarters of the earthquake relief in the Chinese Cabinet, and Wang Xiangx, requested “the rapid verification of the earthquake conditions and damage.”

Three trains were temporarily suspended, and a high -speed railway near the earthquake area that was operated at reduced speeds ranging from 40 to 60 km/h as a preventive measure, according to a Chinese Daily report.

Rescue employees are said to examine energy, communications networks and transportation networks for turmoil and structural weakness.

Gansu is located in a seismic -active belt along the northeastern margin of the Tibet Plateau, and previous earthquakes have proven there destroyed. In December 2023, a 6.2 earthquake in Jeshehan Province left 151 people.

