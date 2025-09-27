



Researchers develop a seismic telescope to search for possible signs of an upcoming earthquake.

Every year, large earthquakes cause dramatic damage and a significant loss of lives. But can earthquakes be predicted? This is a question that led to a long period of earthquake scientists. “Our goal as earthquake scientists is an understanding of what leads to earthquakes and finds signs that can be predicted,” says Florent Brenguier. The challenge is that earthquake scientists have not yet found a reliable sign of Foreshock activity, which makes earthquake prediction impossible. “The main restriction is that the domain processes that lead to large earthquakes occur several kilometers below the surface of the earth-which is far from the reach of our earthquake standards,” added Brenguier. Working to overcome this restriction is the European Union rift project (open in a new window). The project developed an innovative earthquake telescope capable of looking at the depths of the Earth and discovering the possible signs of an coming earthquake.

Convert our understanding of how seismic errors are spent in depth

It was developed by a team of engineers and earthquake scientists and with the support of the European Research Council (open in a new window), the tool consists of 300 sensors. “We wanted to create a sabotage method to make seismic notes and the conclusion of how active errors in the depth are in the period before a major earthquake,” explains Brangwoir, the project's main investigator. Over the past three years, the project has been testing the tool along the San Jacinto error in California, one of the most active mistakes in the world and a natural laboratory known to study seismic activity. Although researchers have just started analyzing the collected data, many sudden results have already come out of it. For example, the seismic telescope saw “10 times more activity than what was previously discovered using standard sensors.” We believe that this wealth of new information will convert our understanding of how Saint -Jacinto's mistake in the depth “is concluded, Brenguier concludes. In Europe.

