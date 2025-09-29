



This article was published in the previous blog network in Scientific America and reflects the author's opinions, not necessarily the American Scientific views

Well, so we all had time to swell: the floor begins to shake like Jello-Mold, and those of us who did not run abroad ran to Twitter, and it was so. Within seconds, we were associated with the USGS site, the unimaginable Richter scale sites and the simple Mercalli scale (III. The site, which results in a wonderful map showing the Mercalli scale responses for those who felt it, which shows how to reduce the visualization of the earthquake whenever you get the epicenter of the earthquake.

Then we started to move the signals to the terrible XkCD animation bar that showed how seismic waves were tweets, which we were at that moment that proved ourselves anyway. With links to the methods of connecting our sensors to our computers, and thus joining a global network of citizens of citizens, we quickly moved to congratulate ourselves on how to make the modern and connected observation method around it make the flag very cool. You can search for your own response to the data collection!

So of course, I was thinking about how, well, nuh-hen. Or at least about how little changes.

For one reason, early in the day I read this excellent post from this particular site about whether the growing hurricane intensity may not mean that we need to add a new level – level 6! -to the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricane power. This scale, which combines the descriptions of pure observation (“aluminum failure, can occur swimming pools that are examined”) with wind speeds (74-95 miles per hour) that corresponds to more strongly with the Mercalli earthquake compared to the Richter scale. This is, it is related to what is happening, not some of the naked numbers. And you use it by looking around it, not by staring at a screen or meter. Both of these measures have their predecessors, the Pavort scale for wind power, the mother of all monitoring scales (“5. The small trees begin to swing”), and they are beautiful like a piece of hair because they are useful as a measure of observation and have been present since the early nineteenth century.

I tell you all this because any of this is new. Yes, it is good to see that the Usgs map that has been updated immediately, and that Twitter have the sealing of our notes and the sites of our slap. But in the middle of the nineteenth century, the guide of scientific investigation, a type of scientific booklet designed for marine officers and “travelers in general”-that is, people “are just good intelligence and fair acquisition”-they did the same: using anything more complicated than the hour of grandfather.

The word “world” was still new in those days, and she did not need a testimony – if you did scientific things, you were one. So the evidence was a way to remove the word as much as possible for the largest possible number of people. There are chapters around meteorology, plant science, zoology, hydrography and so on. But the parents in our common experience of the earthquake was the seismic section, as the writer comes in a wonderful way to measure the direction and speed of seismic waves.

Here is how it succeeded. First, I dug holes on both sides of the pendulum cover for your grandfather. It should be a good watch, and it should have been set daily on the average time in Greenwich. Then the very light ropes were linked to the pendulum, running out of holes. Then I tied the ropes with a record, eventually balanced. The earthquake comes, the record will fall, withdraw the ropes and stop the pendulum. Then all earthquake scientists do it is to discover exactly the time when different hours stopped and draw points on the map. You will see the Epicient Center at the earliest time, and later times radiate outside until you reach the point where the wave is no longer strong enough to hit the record. Want more details about strength? Prepare a series of Downloads of different sizes and know which of them is knocking.

It is difficult, of course, not to wonder how couples felt when they returned home: “The hour! What did I do on the floor!” “Why, don't worry – it's an application of the earthquake, my dear.”

anyway. I think the goal of this is a little more than hey, that was fun. Something happened, and we all have to participate in understanding it and providing data so that scientists can help us explain to ourselves. But I also wanted to point out that we were doing it for a long time, and although we are getting beautiful maps faster these days, the same type of people was making the same type of maps for the purposes of itself a long time before reaching here. And that there is a lot that can be said to use the Mercalli scale, for example – which allows you to judge the severity by monitoring what you fell on your shelves – instead of the Richter scale, which forces you to try to clarify Logaretat for your children only when they care about earthquakes.

I assume that people were doing science with what they had around the house as long as they were doing science. If anyone tries the clock earthquake method, please send a picture of me and tell me how to work.

