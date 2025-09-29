What construction owners think about changing the earthquake law





The Malik and Landton says the changes are practical, realistic and reasonable. Photo: 123rf

Building owners say that the changes in earthquake standards are a step in the right direction, while waiting for more details about what it means to them.

Under the new system, construction buildings that are not refundable will be considered with not guaranteed facades and walls over public areas or buildings automatically vulnerable to earthquakes.

The concrete buildings that contain more than three floors will be evaluated for the earthquake's epilepsy state under the “targeted updating modification methodology” to determine “critical weaknesses” that can lead to collapse.

The government expected the changes to remove about 2,900 buildings of the record, and make the treatment cheaper for another 1440 building and 880 will not need any treatment work.

Only about 80 buildings still require a full update, due to the risks that were put up.

The government estimated that it would save $ 8.2 billion across the country.

The Minister of Construction and Building Chris Pink. Photo: Rnz / Samuel Rillstone

The Minister of Construction and Building, Chris Pink, said that the previous regime, despite the goodwill, has proven that it is not economic and difficult to achieve.

“Moving forward, we are really comfortable because they will be the most dangerous buildings, and the most dangerous aspects of those buildings that will be treated,” he said.

“My work, realistic and reasonable”

When Alison Bartley bought a stable old building on Ghuznee Street in 2007, there were between 80 to 100 percent of the complaint of the earthquake.

But since the law changed in 2017, it has been considered a vulnerable earthquake.

The building was originally built in 1891, and the former owner was reinforced.

Bartley said that the cost of more treatment was “high” in a mockery, and it was pleased that the government was hiding the regulations.

“They are practical, realistic and reasonable changes. The fact that other places throughout the country must be strengthened to the same standard, Wellington was crazy.

Nevertheless, she adhered to property.

“I can't really sell it, because you will not lend any banks on an earthquake exhibition.

“The only people who would have been buying them were developers they were withdrawing, and I do not want to see historical buildings like this fell. I think they are adding to the city's character.”

The government will not compensate those who have already spent the money in addressing their property.

“I don't think anyone should regret its investment in making their building safer.

Penk said: “The question is in fact, whether it is right to ask others to do something that has proven behind them economically, as this cannot be justified in a proportional or balanced system.”

Asali Kirkham, the left, and Jiradine Murphy from the inner lobby group Wellington City. Photo: RNZ / Michael Cropp

The city's internal residents of the city's interior association said that some apartment owners have sold, but they were unlikely to have achieved a good deal.

The association's spokesperson for seismic issues said Geraldine Murphy, while some will disappoint you to spend money, or sell their property, they are likely to support changes.

Murphy said: “These people who were in these positions supported the work we were doing to review, because we knew that the regime was not true,” Murphy said.

“It was clear that it was not intended, because it was always supposed to be the focus in the most vulnerable and risky buildings. But it exceeded it.”

The association has been pressured for change since 2019, and Murphy said it was a step in the right direction.

She said: “There are still early days for people to find out what this means for them, but I know that many people felt that the current system was not practical.”

“It seems completely targeted, and there are different categories and things. So I feel at this stage completely positive because we move in a better direction than where we were. We could not continue with what we have, we had to change it.”

Murphy expected that even the buildings that need a complete update will not be the size or size of what was required under the previous system, but he was waiting for more details about what it means.

The Witness City Council was considering the meaning of changes for the buildings owned by the Council, but welcomed this announcement.

Lingon, mayor of Toure. Photo: Rnnz / Samuel Rillstone

Mayor Tori Wano said he had removed a billion dollars for building owners throughout the city.

“Many apartments and business owners are not able to simply upgrade their buildings to the current standards. You can see this reality in empty buildings throughout the city.

“These base changes will provide hundreds of owners of expensive repairs and focus resources on those buildings that are exposed to the highest danger.”

The council was also investigating to find out whether the changes mean that the capital building was no longer vulnerable to the earthquake, and the stopping in the city has extended to the demolition of the marine bridge until I would return the council officers.

Bartley said she had never seen any excuse for the council to demolish the bridge.

“Satan in details”

In smaller cities, with less than 10,000 population, Mansonry buildings that are not prepared under three floors will not require treatment or warning notifications, but owners still have to secure the interface before removing the building from the registry of the earthquake.

The population of Marton, in the Rangeetic region, is 5770 people, and was one of the places that the Prime Minister has identified as a place where the current rules were not logical.

The mayor of Rangkiki Andy Watson. Photo: provider

The mayor of Rangkiki Andy Watson said that half of the building on Marton's main street was currently vulnerable to the earthquake, and it was half of these heritage buildings.

“Once we know that there is a danger, and in the small rural cities that are less than 10,000, we no longer have to notify people of dangers, and therefore the question is the one who holds responsibility or blame if there is a failure?” He asked.

He said that “Satan is in the details” about who decides what is critical weakness, but it was pleased that the advertisement contains a 15 -year deadline for owners of earthquakes exposed to earthquakes to do a seismic work.

The costs were billions ”

Wanjus can be called. Politon: Mathani Ma Fance many

Auckland will be removed, along with the Northland and Chatham Islands, from the entire system.

The mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown said he was a victory for the city and the region, and it was a step towards more housing at reasonable prices.

He said: “Many old office buildings in Auckland Central are ripening to redevelopment as residential property. However, unnecessary seismic promotions have paid construction costs, which made these developments not attractive to financing companies and investors.”

David Seymour, ACT leader, and Deputy Epsom, was the only person who voted against the law in 2016.

He said it has now been right.

“You have just stood on some very simple principles: if you want to place restrictions on how others can use their property, it is better to be able to show that there is a general commodity larger than the costs you put on it,” Simore said.

“This was never true with the earthquake rules, and the costs were in billions. In the case of Auckland, it is estimated that we may save the lives of three people for 10,000 years. This was never a good deal.”

The leader of the action David Simmour. Photo: Rnz / Samuel Rillstone

He said that the changes will give real estate owners confidence in using or developing their property without facing exorbitant costs.

The advertisement has also received widespread preliminary support from the Labor Party.

While waiting for the pores on the fine details before deciding whether the Labor Party would vote for legislation, leader Chris Hipkins said that some balance is required to ensure that there is no need for treatment.

“I think we saw that there are some areas where the buildings that did not really need treatment were not, or they did not need a complete treatment, were forced to do too much to maintain the safety of people.”

