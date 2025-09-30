



The earthquake sends people running to the streets, and damage the buildings after hitting the island of Sebo.

Posted on September 30, 202530 September 2025

Click here to participate on social media

Share2

Involve

The 6.9 earthquake struck the coast in the center of the Philippines, sending people running to the streets and offering energy in some areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, adding that it expects both the damage and the Filipino defeats that the earthquake was hit at the sea on Tuesday off the northern end of Sibu Island and near Bugo, a city of more than 90,000 people.

Recommended stories list of 3 elements from the list

The Institute urged the residents in the provinces of Sebo, Lit and Biliran to stay away from the coast due to “a simple sea turmoil” and asked them “to be in a state of alert for unusual waves.”

However, there was no tsunami threat after the tremor, said the Tsunami Warning Center in the Pacific Ocean said.

“We still assume the damage,” Pamela Parikotro, CIPO, said in a video posted on social media.

“But it may be worse than we think,” said Barikotro, adding that she is in contact with the president's office and is asking for help.

People gather in a street after the earthquake in the center of the Philippines [AFP]

No victims were immediately reported by the Philippine authorities.

The Sibu County Government said that a commercial building and a school in Pantayan had collapsed, while a number of village roads were also damaged.

“There can be people trapped under the collapsed buildings,” said Wilson Ramos, a rescue official in the provinces, adding that the number of missing persons is not known.

The American geological service also recorded four 5.0 or higher earthquakes in the area after the first tremor.

“Shock and panic”

The firefighter in Sibu Joy told AFP from the city of San Fernando that he felt the earthquake at his fire station.

“We have seen our wardrobe moving from left to right. We felt a little dizzy for a while, but we are all well,” Lejid said.

Martham Baslan, a 25 -year -old city of Pantaian, said that he was in the city square near the church when the earthquake was struck.

He told AFP: “I heard a loud promoter in the direction of the church. Then I saw the rocks falling from the temple. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” then I saw the rocks falling from the structure. Fortunately, no one was hurt, “

“I was shocking and in a state of panic at the same time, but my body could not move. I was just waiting for stopping.”

The shrine of the Santa Rosa de Lima, a church in Danantayan, a town in Sibu province, said the structure had partially collapsed. The authority also came out in Danantayan.

The Philippines suffer from earthquakes that approach daily, and a strong earthquake in July 2022 killed at least five people and wounded 60 others.

In December 2023, a large earthquake was shocked at the end of the southern Philippines, killing at least one person and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/30/magnitude-6-9-earthquake-hits-off-central-philippines-coast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos