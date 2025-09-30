



He added that the recovery efforts are impeded by darkness, as well as the tremors. Usgs recorded four albumin of 5.0 or higher since the first tremor.

The local earthquake office warned of “a slight sea level” and urged the residents of the central islands in Litty, Sibu and Biliran “to stay away from the beach.”

The earthquake center was outside the northern end of Sibu and Pograb Bogu, a city of more than 90,000 people, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, adding that he expects the damage and subsequent connections.

“We felt shaking here at our station, it was very strong. We saw our wardrobe moving from left to right, we felt dizzy for a while but we are all well,” told Sibu Joy to make good at AFP from San Fernando Town.

“Prosperous noise”

Martham Baslan, a 25 -year -old Bantaian town, near the earthquake center, said he was in the city square near the church when he hit the earthquake.

“I heard a loud -sounded noise from the direction of the church, then I saw the rocks falling from the temple. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“I was shocking at the same time, but my body could not move, I was only there while waiting to stop.”

Agnes Mirza, 65, a sponsorship presenter in Pantaian, said the kitchen tiles had cracked.

“We felt as if we were all falling. It is the first time that I have experienced it. All the neighbors have run out of their homes. My teen aide hid under a table because this is what was taught in the scouts.”

Usgs reported 7.0, before reviewing it.

The Sibu County Government reported a commercial building and a school collapsed in Pantian, while a number of village roads were damaged.

However, the fact that the earthquake was hit at 9.59 pm local time (around 3 in the morning NZT) means that the buildings were not occupied at that time.

The National Network Company in the Philippines said in a consultant, adding that it is still evaluating the extent of damage, that the earthquake caused an electricity generation trip, which led to the power outage throughout CIPO and the nearby central islands.

In a vivid video message on her official Facebook account, she urged the governor of Sebo Pamela Parikotro to “quiet and move to open areas; stay away from the walls or structures that may collapse and remain on alert to wear.

She said that the boycott government was evaluating the situation and communicating with municipal officials. A tsunami warning center said there was no tsunami threat.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, in the meantime, the 6.0 earthquake from the main Java coast in Indonesia was shocked late on Tuesday (3.50 am today), without immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake center, which struck around 11:49 pm (1649 GMT), was about 156 km east of Surabaya, the second largest city in Indonesia, at a depth of 13.9 km, according to the United States of America.

The tremor was felt throughout the city of Siduaro in East Javan, where a building in the Islamic School collapsed a day ago, killing at least three people, as rescuers are still racing to save dozens of victims trapped under the piles of concrete numbers. It was not immediately clear whether the rescue process was affected.

The earthquake prompted the hotel's guests to stay in Sidwaro to escape from their rooms.

“I was still awake, I am still working when I suddenly saw the lamp swings to the left and the right,” said IRIANTI, 42, to Agence France Presse.

“I was afraid and ran out. I was shocked by the earthquakes because I faced a huge one a few years ago in Jakarta.”

There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, according to Daruno, the director of the earthquake and the meteorological, climate science, and the Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

Daruno, a single name like many Indonesians, said that as of the time of Jakarta 00:29, four thin tremors, including one size of 4.4.

Earthquakes are an almost daily event in the two countries, and they are on the roll of fire in the Pacific Ocean, and an arc of intense seismic activity that runs from Japan to Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

– France Agency Basil

