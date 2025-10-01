



Manila, the Philippines – Officials said an earthquake abroad with a size of 6.9 walls of homes and buildings late on Tuesday in a Central Filipino County, killing at least 31 people, wounding many residents who are scrambling from the houses to the dark where the severe vibration cut power.

The earthquake center, which was launched in a local error at a depth of 5 kilometers (3 miles), was about 19 km (12 miles) northeast of Bugo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people in Sibu County where at least 14 residents died in a disaster, a specialist in the press by a “specialist”.

The death toll was expected to rise in Bugo. He said that the workers were trying to transfer backgrounds to accelerate search and rescue efforts in a group of huts in a mountainous village that struck with a landslide and rocks.

Medical workers are loading a resident of an ambulance where others remain outside the buildings after a strong earthquake struck the city of Cibo, in the center of the Philippines, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

AP Photo/Jacqueline Hernandez

“It is difficult to move in the area because there are risks.”

At least 12 residents, most of them belonged to small families, died when they had ceilings and walls in their homes, and some of them during sleep, in the city of Midelin near Bugo, said Gima Villaamuer, who heads the city's disaster mitigation office, told the RR newspaper.

In San Remigio Town, also near Bugo, five people were killed, consisting of three coast guard individuals, a firefighter and a child, separately due to the collapse of the walls while trying to escape safely from the basketball game that was disrupted by earthquakes, the city's vice -mayor, Alfie Reynes, for the Dzm Radio Network.

Reigns appealed to food and water, saying that the water system in San Rimigio had been damaged by the earthquake.

Aside from the houses in Bugo, the earthquake harmed a fire station, concrete and philosophical routes, firefighters Ray Kanit said.

“We were in our barracks to retire for the day when the earth began to shake and rush, but we stumbled on the ground because of the severe shaking,” he said, adding that he and three other firefighters were cut and bruises.

Kanit said a concrete wall at the fire station had collapsed. He and his colleagues from the firefighters presented the first aid for at least three residents, who were wounded by the land and the collapsed walls.

Hundreds of terrifying residents gathered in the dark in a herb field near the fire station and refused to return home hours after the earthquake was hit in Bugo. Kanit said that many commercial institutions were damaged and asphalt and concrete roads in which they had passed deep cracks, adding that an ancient Catholic church in Danantayan, near Bugo, was also damaged.

The governor of Sebo Pamela Parikotro said the extent of damage and injuries in Bugo and remote towns in the northern part of the province will not know until the day. “It may be worse than we think,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has briefly issued a tsunami warning and advised people to stay away from the coasts in Cibo and in the provinces near Liete and Biliur because of the potential waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet).

The Tsunami warning was subsequently lifted without any unusual waves being monitored.

CEBU and other provinces were still recovering from a storm that was beaten in the central region on Friday, leaving at least 27 people who are mostly dumped due to drowning and falling trees, expelling power in the entire cities and towns and forcing tens of thousands of people.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster, is often exposed to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its position on the “Fire Ring” in the Pacific Ocean, which is an arc of seismic errors around the ocean. The archipelago lacks about 20 hurricanes and storms every year.

Copyright © 2025 by Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/post/earthquake-kills-20-people-central-philippine-region/17912797/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos