



At least 69 people were killed in the Philippines after the buildings and walls collapsed from the houses in an earthquake worth 6.9.

The officials said the earthquake, which struck the Central Cibo County, was wounded by many others and sent the residents walking from their homes at night as the strong power cut power.

Rocks Igut, a disaster skipping officer, said the earthquake center was about 19 km northeast of Bugo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people, with at least 14 residents died.

The death toll was expected to rise in Bugo.

Jima Villaamuer, who heads the city's disaster mitigation office, said that at least 12 residents died when they were falling falling and walls of their homes, and some during sleep, in Medeline near Bugo.

In San Remigio Town, also near Bugo, five people were killed, consisting of three coast guard individuals, a firefighter, and a child, separately by the collapse of the walls while trying to escape to safety from the basketball game.

CR Reynes appealed to food and water, saying that the water system in San Remigio had been damaged.

The earthquake monitoring agencies had linked the depth of the earthquake at 10 kilometers and recorded the multiple shocks, which are 6 stronger.

Lusail Latonio of World Vision was about 2-3 hours of the earthquake center, but he still feels an earthquake.

“I was eating dinner with my husband in a storage store,” she told the RBC newspaper.

“The place began to vibrate and the elements fell from the store … People were panic, screaming.”

Rescuers unintended buildings in a guide, Sibu County. (Symptoms: the plains of brotherhood)

She said that many people were staying outside their homes due to fears of subsequent tremors.

“I am a little tense because there are still high tremors,” said Latonio Latonio.

“Some members of my family, we were unable to reach them. So there is fear and anxiety.”

Mr. Yajut said that the workers were trying to transport one of those wishing to accelerate search and rescue efforts in a group of huts in a mountain village that struck with a landslide and rocks.

“It is difficult to move in the area because there are risks,” said Glenn Ordal, another disaster official, adding that some survivors have been transferred to the hospital.

In Bugo, the earthquake was damaged, a fire station, concrete roads and asphalt.

“We were in our barracks to retire for the day when the earth began to shake and rush, but we stumbled on the ground because of the severe shaking,” said Mr. Kanit.

Patients are waiting outside the city of Bugo at Sibu Hospital. (AP image)

The terrified residents gather in the open

Hundreds of terrifying residents gathered in the dark in a herb field near the fire station and refused to return home hours after the earthquake was hit in Bugo.

Cibo Pamela Parikotro said that the extent of damage and injuries in Bugo and remote towns in the northern part of the province will not be known until dawn.

“It may be worse than we think,” she said in a video posted on Facebook.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a short period of time and advised people to stay away from the coasts in Cibo and in the provinces near Liete and Biliur because of the possible waves of one meter.

The Tsunami warning was subsequently lifted without any unusual waves being monitored.

Sebo and other provinces were still recovering from a storm that was beaten in the central region on Friday, leaving at least 27 people, and expelled power in the entire cities and towns, and forced tens of thousands of people.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster, is often exposed to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its position on the “Fire Ring” in the Pacific Ocean, which is an arc of seismic errors around the ocean.

The archipelago lacks about 20 hurricanes and storms every year.

AP/ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-10-01/at-least-20-people-dead-after-powerful-philippines-quake/105838220 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos