At least 69 people were killed as an earthquake that hits the Philippines, as a “mow” hospital World news





At least 69 people were killed in a strong earthquake worth 6.9 people shook in the Philippines.

The earthquake center, which removed the electricity lines and sent people to run to the streets, was about 12 miles northeast of Bugo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people on Sibu Island.

Civil Defense official, Ravi Alejandro, told reporters that the city's hospital was “mired”, and that the number of the dead is still “liquid.”

Earlier, the authorities said that at least 14 of the population in Bugo died. Another official said more than 150 people were injured.

The tremor was launched by the movement in a local error at a depth of three miles at about 10 pm (3 pm in the United Kingdom) on Tuesday.

Photo: Preparation of knowledge: AP

Gima Villaamor, head of the local disaster office, said earlier that in the town of Medelin, near Bugo, at least 12 residents died when the bishops and walls of their homes collapsed, with some sleep at that time.

In the nearby San Remigio, the Vice -Mayor Alfaynz added that five people – including three members of the Coast Guard, a firefighter, and a child – were killed by the collapse of the walls while fleeing the basketball game.

He told DZMM radio later: “It is very raining and there is no electricity, so we really need help, especially in the northern part because there is a scarcity of water after supply lines were damaged by the earthquake.”

Photo: Medical teams in Cibo, in the center of the Philippines, help the wounded. Pre -approval: AP Image: Pre -approval: AP

Historical companies and buildings have suffered from the damage, including the ancient Catholic Church in the town of Danantayan, and the roads showed deep cracks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has briefly released a Tsunami warning to CEBU and nearby provinces, but later raised them after discovering any unusual waves.

The earthquake was hit while Sebo and the surrounding areas were still recovering from a severe storm that struck the central area a few days ago, killing at least 27 people from drowning and falling trees, cutting energy across cities, and canceling the evacuation.

The Philippines, located on the Pacific Fire ring, are very vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

It also faces about 20 hurricanes and storms annually, making it one of the most exposed countries in the world.

