“The Cataster's Status” while the 69th earthquake is killed in the Filipino County





At least 69 people were killed and dozens were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.9 in the middle of the Philippines late on Tuesday.

Sibu province, which suffered from damage, announced an early disaster on Wednesday, after spending thousands tonight in the streets amid repeated tremors.

A Sibu BBC resident told that he was among them, adding that the power and water supply had been cut. He says that crying sounds can be heard around him, adding that they are a “shock.”

The earthquake is barely more than a week after the country was in successive hurricanes that killed more than 20 people.

Most of the earthquake victims were from Bugo, a small town in one of the largest islands in the Visaias Islands, the central area of ​​the Philippines – and the closest place to the earthquake center.

Pictures that come out of Bugo show body bags lined in the street and hundreds of people treated in tents hospitals. Officials have warned of “a lot of damage” caused by earthquakes.

Local authorities appealed to the volunteers with medical experience to help deal with injuries.

The tied roads and cracking, and the fallen bridges make access to emergency services. Power lines are disrupted in many places, which means that it was also difficult to speak to the affected.

Seven of those who died in an earthquake on Tuesday in Bugo lived in a village that was built for the tanks of Hurricane Hyan, who hit the mid -Philippines 12 years ago, killing more than 6000 people.

In the San Remigio Municipality, the basketball game was played when the earthquake was hit, an official in response to the BBC. Nearly 20 people were sent in the game to the hospital, and at least one person died later.

Officials from the Police and National Fire Office say they are prioritized for search and rescue operations, and they toured the restoration of electricity and providing relief supplies to the affected people.

On Wednesday evening, Bugo was injured by another wireless tremor, and this is up to 4.7, with a tremor in the city of Sibu and the neighboring Laytie Islands. There were no known losses.

The bishop of Sibu was told of the worshipers to stay away from the churches, pending structural assessments. This call is important because Cibo was one of the first Filipino islands that Spain colonies in the fifteenth century, and has many ancient churches.

Footage earlier showed the ancient Catholic Church tower swinging and then partially collapsing in one area.

The Philippines consists of thousands of islands and the National Disaster Agency in the capital, Manila, charged with issuing official figures for hurricanes and earthquakes.

However, the number is usually slow because the numbers are subject to strict tests – and therefore it is possible to jump the number of dead.

The Philippines are very vulnerable to natural disasters. It is located on the unstable geological “fire loop” – what is called due to the large number of earthquakes and volcanoes that occur here.

The upper layers of the Earth in the vast Pacific region are divided into sections – tectonic panels – all of which move in relation to each other.

The country of Southeast Asia is also located on the road to swallow the Pacific Ocean every year.

More than ten people were killed after the tropical storm struck Balawi and Rajasa stained the Philippines earlier last month. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated and a missing handful remained.

