Global Earthquake Report Sunday 24 January 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery

Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 06:20

06:20 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on January 24, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 7.0+, 14 earthquakes 5.0+, 33 earthquakes 4.0+, 108 earthquakes 3.0+, 222 earthquakes 2.0+ (378 total) This report is updated every hour. Scale 7+: 1 earthquake, grade 5+: 14 earthquakes, grade 4 +: 33 earthquakes, grade 3+: 108 earthquakes, grade 2+: 222 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.2 x 1015 joules ( 598 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 5.1 x 105 tons of TNT or 32.2 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 7.0 South Atlantic earthquake, Antarctica, Jan 23, 2021 7:36 PM (GMT -4) # 2: 5.8 earthquake 42 km east of Santiago de Chile, Provincia de Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile, Jan 23, 2021 9:07 pm (GMT -3) # 3: 5.7 earthquake 18 km N West Druzhba, Alakol District, Almaty Oblici, Kazakhstan, Jan 24, 2021 1:38 am (GMT +6) # 4: 5.6 Solomon Sea earthquake, 53 km north of Kiangana Island, Morobe County, Papua New Guinea, Jan 24, 2021 2:58 AM (GMT +10) # 5: 5.6 Tasman Sea earthquake, New Zealand, Jan 24, 2021 4:47 pm (GMT +11) # 6: 5.5 South Pacific earthquake Jan 24, 2021 12:47 am (GMT +13) # 7: 5.4 earthquake 91 km northeast of Lai, Morob County, Papua Guy New NIA, Jan 23, 2021 6:34 pm (GMT +10) # 8: 5.4 South Pacific earthquake Jan 22, 2021 11:47 pm (GMT -12) # 9: 5.4 South Atlantic earthquake, Antarctica, Jan 23 2021 7:48 p.m. (GMT -4) # 10: 5.4 earthquake 23 km north of Shihese, Xinjiang, China Jan 24, 2021 9:42 a.m. (GMT +8) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 5.8 earthquake 42 km away Eastern Santiago de Chile, Provincia de Santiago, Metropolitan Santiago, Chile, January 23, 2021 9:07 pm (GMT -3) – 140 Reports # 2: 3.4 earthquake 5.3 km east of Albuquer, Almeria, Andalusia, Spain, January 23, 2021 8: 58 a.m. (GMT +1) – 78 Report # 3: 5.0 Earthquake 64 km east of Neiva, Province of Del Huila, Colombia, Jan 23, 2021 4:12 pm (GMT -5) – 53 Report # 4: 4.4 earthquake 3.5 Km northwest of Santa Fe, Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 23, 2021 12:15 pm (GMT +1) – 49 Report No. 5: 7.0 South Atlantic earthquake, Antarctica, Jan 23, 2021 7:36 pm (GMT -4) – 40 Reports # 6: 3.6 North Pacific Earthquake, 65 km southwest of Liberian A, Costa Rica, January 23, 2021 4:15 PM (GMT -6) – 11 Report No. 7: 3.9 Departamento de Las Heras earthquake, 14 km west of Mendoza, Departamento de Guaymallén, Mendoza, Argentina, January 23, 2021, 7: 37 p.m. (GMT -3) – 8 Reports # 8: Earthquake 2.8 miles north of Greenbrier, Faulkner County, Arkansas, USA Jan 23, 2021 9:16 am (GMT -6) – 7 Reports # 9: Earthquake of 3.3 2.5 km North Santafé, Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 23, 2021 6:08 pm (GMT +1) – 4 Reports # 10: 4.1 earthquake 15 km south of Yeghegnadzor, Vayots Dzor, Armenia, January 23, 2021 5:22 pm (GMT +4) ) – 3 Reports # 11: 4.1 Bolivar Earthquake, 56 km northwest of Tolua, Province of Del Valle del Cauca, Colombia, Jan 23, 2021 7:12 am (GMT -5) – 3 Reports # 12: 5.4 Earthquake 91 km northeast of Lae Morob County, Papua New Guinea, January 23, 2021 6:34 PM (GMT +10) – 3 reports # 13: Liknik earthquake, 9.1 km northwest of Cesc, Grad Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina, Croatia, January 23, 2021 1:04 PM (GMT +1) – 3 reports No. 14: 2.5 The 3 Kiel earthquake And ESE Meters from Union Hill-Nove lty Hill, Washington, USA, January 23, 2021 1:02 a.m. (GMT -8) – Two Reports No. 15: 2.9 5.9 km southeast of Ohrid, Macedonia, January 24, 2021 3:24 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two reports # 16: Yatsushiro Gon 4.2 earthquake, 5.5 km south of Matsubasi, Aoki Shi, Kumamoto, Japan, Jan.24, 2021 12:57 am (GMT +9) – Two reports: Earthquake statistics:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News I wonder what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! Read every 4.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale near Curico, Provincia de Curico, Maule region, Chile, reported just 23 minutes ago by the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile, which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity In this part of the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 210.7 kilometers below the epicenter early in the morning of Sunday January 24, 2021 at 1:31 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all Just 33 minutes ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Tonopah, Nye County, Nevada, USA. The tremor was recorded on the evening of Saturday 23 January 2021 at 8:12 PM local time, 6.6 miles below the surface. … Read all A 4.6-magnitude earthquake near Tupelo, Kapopatin Halmahera Utara, North Maluku, Indonesia, was reported just 12 minutes ago by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), which is the main national agency monitoring activity Seismicity in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter around noon on Sunday 24 January 2021 at 1:08 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report.

