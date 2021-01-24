76 days: Inside the Wuhan detention center





This weekend began a year ago the world's first Covid blockade – in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The city was closed for 76 days to contain the virus that killed more than two million people worldwide. The director of a new documentary is trying to remember the humanity of the first staff and patients who overcame and exploded harsh statistics. Hao Wu's '76 Days 'was filmed inside four hospitals in Wuhan during the closure – by his two co-directors. This report contains some disturbing images.



