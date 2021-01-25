Uncategorized
Vaccine in the UK under pressure worried about new variants of Covid
The UK is inserting more people than ever before – but the government has warned it will be a long time before blockade measures are eased – and ministers will meet next week to raise tensions amid worrying evidence over whether to tighten border controls. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
