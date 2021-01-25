The most active volcano in Europe is showing explosive rings while an earthquake strikes Mt. Etna





Mountain. Etna volcano, the highest and most active volcano in Europe, has become more active than usual over the past few days after suffering an earthquake. Dizzying, continuous eruptions dozens of photos appeared on the Internet; Many were surprised by the “amazing” natural “fireworks” display.

Small earthquakes after volcano activity

According to the volcanic activity tracking website, Volcano Discovery, a large number of relatively small earthquakes struck under the eastern flank of Aetna on Sunday 24. The earthquakes with an average magnitude of 2.3 degrees occurred 10 to 20 kilometers (about 6 to 12 miles) underground.

Analysts say the earthquakes indicate that a fault zone within the Earth has been “activated,” but the cause of this activation remains uncertain. Since the earthquakes were relatively weak, it remains uncertain whether locals around the area have been affected by earthquakes.

According to Boris Pink, a volcanologist from INGV-Osservatorio in Sicily, who has been tracking and recording Mt. Etna’s volcanic activity over the past few weeks, Etna unleashed bouts of paroxysmal eruption.

The analyst uploaded photos to Twitter of the event, who saw smoke rising from the volcano’s summit alongside a fiery orange glow. The following days also saw “fireworks” on the mountain.

In yesterday’s update, Behnke tweeted: “Two more moments of # Etna activity during the night of January 23-24, 2021.

Two more moments of # Etna activity during the night of January 23-24, 2021. Note that this is a very modest and completely harmless activity that takes place at the summit, far from populated areas. It looks big only because I used a powerful approx (from 20 km away) pic.twitter.com/thMWtuVY5g

– Boris Behnk (etnaboris) January 24, 2021

Behnke reminded everyone not to worry because the volcanic activities are relatively modest and actually completely harmless. Etna light and bonfire shows are held at the top, at a safe distance from populated areas.

Earlier, a volcanologist said Etna was “very active and amazing at the end of the year”.

Behnk said another swarm “clearly” hit the area before the end of last year.

Related article: Volcanoes erupt without warning due to new findings

Mountain. Etna

(Image: Sean Abel)

Etna is located on the island of Sicily above the city of Catania. More than a quarter of the island’s population is believed to live on the slopes of the volcano, which provides tourism and good soil for agriculture.

The volcano is the highest and most active stratovolcano on the continent. The mainland is located in the metropolitan city of Catania, between the cities of Messina and Catania. It is located above the margin of the plate converging between the African plate and the Eurasian plate.

Aside from being the most active volcano in Europe, Etna is also one of the few volcanoes that are in a semi-active state. However, this isn’t necessarily all that bad because the fertile volcanic soil aids in the healthy cultivation that thrives near the area. It provides food for vineyards and orchards across the lower slopes of the mountain.

Given its recent history of activity and nearby residents, the United Nations has designated Mount Etna as a decade-old volcano. In June 2013, it was added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

Despite the explosions occurring at a safe distance and all safety measures implemented by the local government, Mt. Etna remains an active volcano whose beauty deserves a cautious appreciation.

Also read: Taal Berkane: The lake dries up as Tal continues to erupt

For more news updates on what is happening to our environment, don’t forget to follow Nature World News!

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos