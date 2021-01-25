South Africa news on January 25: “earthquake off the southwest coast”





After a busy weekend, we’re starting a new week shutting down. But there’s a lot to sink your teeth into on Monday, January 25, and the news is thick and fast this morning. Gwede Mantashe accused of money laundering, Cyril Ramaphosa promised a new “core income grant” to SA for the company, and … an offshore earthquake was reported.

Latest news today in South Africa, on Monday 25 January an earthquake may send waves to South Africa

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the southwest coast of South Africa on Sunday – but it’s unlikely to have a serious impact on our shores. That’s because the epicenter was 2,000 kilometers away, toward the South Pole. But since SA is another closest landmass, the seismic shift might induce some spiky waves. Surfers cannot enjoy it …

Presidential news: Cyril Ramaphosa reveals Lekjotla’s decisions

Basic income granting, COVID responses, and a clear immigration strategy dominated Lekgotla’s conversations:

“Lekgotla agreed that in the context of the ongoing COVID pandemic, we need to consider extending the basic income exemption for the unemployed who are not receiving any other form of government assistance. One of the important decisions that Lekgotla has made is to hold an economic summit that critically looks into what has led To COVID’s increase in poverty. “

Lekgotla recognized that a coherent, integrated and effective approach to migration and border management is important to economic development and social stability. Immigration laws must be implemented more strictly and consistently, in line with our constitution, international obligations, and in pursuit of our national interests. “

Cyril Ramaphosa Tropical Storm Eloise Troops ‘Level 10 Weather Warnings’

On Sunday afternoon, a statement from the Meteorological Authority made it clear that Limpopo and Mpumalanga are on a difficult path over the next two days, due to the impact of Tropical Storm Eloys.

The Level 10 weather warning went into effect starting 13:00, and will likely continue until 23:00 on Monday. The SAWS warns that there will be “serious pressure” on emergency services during this time.

Prime Minister’s troubles for an unmasked Mpumalanga mourner

Police Minister Becky Seeley revealed that he was “concerned” about the behavior of Mpumalanga Prime Minister Reveloy Mtsueni Tzipani, after she attended Jackson Mtimbu’s funeral without wearing a mask. Her behavior angered the South African internet community, and a SAPS investigation is now underway.

And on Sunday evening, SAPS confirmed that wearing a muzzle in a public place is not negotiable. However, Bheki Cele also stressed that those who fail to wear the mask on verbal instructions may face a term in prison.

AfriForum launched an urgent court order this weekend, as they aim to enforce the use of ivermectin – which, according to some studies, could lower death rates from COVID-19 by more than 80%. The pressure group thinks it is now time for a “risk versus reward” assessment, and they want to see the drug fast-paced toward approval.

Guidi Mantashi money laundering feverish

Gwede Mantashe’s alleged links to a money laundering project were criticized by the DA on Sunday. Shadow Minister Kevin Milham, whose portfolio includes mining and energy, believes President Ramaphosa “will do South Africa a great service” if he removes his fellow ANC from office.

Media reports on Sunday said Gwede Mantashe is complicit in a scheme involving several subsidiaries. It is also believed that the minister’s wife is irregularly benefiting from a government contract. The new allegations weave a rich tapestry of intrigue and financial uncertainties.

Lil Wayne thanks Trump for the pardon – with new song

Yes, nothing says “great anti-establishment artist” like thanking a president for his work …

Rapper Lil Wayne dropped his first song since Donald Trump pardoned him on Thursday, January 21. The former US president pardoned more than 100 people during his last day in office on Tuesday 19 January 2021, including the 38-year-old rap star, who pleaded guilty to possessing an unlawfully loaded weapon on a private jet.

The latest weather forecast, on Monday, January 25th

Take a look at the weather forecast for all 9 provinces here.

Live traffic news and updates for Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban

Stay one step ahead of traffic by viewing live traffic updates here.

Today’s horizon

Daily horoscope, celebrity gossip and lucky numbers for Monday January 25th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos