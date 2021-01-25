Weather forecast, alerts and UV index for all provinces of South Africa, January 25, 2021





Weather data provided by the South African Weather Service. To get a detailed forecast for your county, click here.

Severe weather alerts

Impact based warnings:

Yellow Level 3 warning for crippling rain over West Bushfield in Limpopo and the northeastern parts of the northwest, resulting in local flooding of roads, low bridges, low roads, dirt roads and poor driving conditions. 10 Warning of disrupted rains in the southeastern parts of Limpopo, East Highfield, Algarve and Loewfield of Mpumalanga as well as the northern parts of KwaZulu Natal, resulting in widespread flooding, damage to roads, bridges, informal settlements, and danger to life due to fast-flowing flows, and poor driving conditions Extremely unreachable or interrupted communities, and widespread disruption of transportation routes and travel services.

Fire hazard warnings:

nothing.

Consulting:

Disrupted rains are expected in the central and western parts of the Free State, the western parts of the northwest and the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday through Friday, leading to potential local flooding and crop damage.

Temperature: Cloudy, windy and cold with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low.

Mpumalanga:

Temperature: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but spread across the east. It will be warm in the Lowveld and windy in places in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Temperature: Cloudy, cool to warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but common in West Bushfield as well as the southeast shelf.

Northwest Territory:

Temperature: Partly cloudy, windy and hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but scattered in the east where the weather is cloudy and warm. Extensive thunderstorms expected in the northeast.

Free country:

Temperature: cold in the far east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but common in the east and north where it is cloudy, windy and cold.

Northern Cape:

Temperature: Cloudy along the coast in the morning when it is cold, otherwise it will be nice and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the north and east with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wind: Winds along the coast will be strong to southeasterly strong.

Western Cape:

Temperature: Cloudy over the northeastern interior at first, otherwise it is light and warm to hot, but very hot in places above the interior west.

Wind: winds along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly along the southern coast, otherwise strong to strong southeast.

UVB Sunburn Indicator Expected: Severe.

Eastern Cape:

Western Hemisphere – temperature: cool in places along the coast, cloudy and warm with little chance of light rain in places in the east in the early morning, and gets good from the afternoon.

Western Half – Wind: The winds along the coast are clear to strong easterly.

Eastern half – Temperature: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the north.

Eastern Half – Wind: The winds along the coast will be moderate in the early morning, otherwise they will be northeasterly pure, and they will be strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Temperatures: morning fog over the inland areas, or cloudy with sporadic showers and rain in the south, but widespread in the north.

Wind: The winds along the coast will be moderate to southeasterly to southeasterly, but westerly to southwesterly in the north.

UVB Sunburn Indicator Expected: Severe.

