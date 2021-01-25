A 3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes 24 miles north of the Eagle River, Alaska, USA in the morning / VolcanoDiscovery





Monday 25 Jan 2021 20:21

20:21 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

3.0 January 25 earthquake 11:01 am (GMT-9)

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake near the Eagle River, Anchorage County, Alaska, USA, was reported just 7 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 12 miles below the epicenter on the morning of Monday 25 January 2021 at 11:01 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.0 earthquake as well. Include towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt, Meadow Lakes (population 7,600) located 3 miles from the epicenter, Tanayna (Pop 8200) 6 miles away, and Wasilla (No. 9300) ) 8 miles, Knick-Fairview (14900) 11 miles. In Palmer (population 6,800, 16 miles away), the Eagle River (located 24,800, within 24 miles), the Eagle River (located 24,800, within 24 miles), and Alaska City (population 298,700, within 33 miles), he probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

Date and Time: January 25, 2021 11:01 AM (GMT -9) local time (January 25, 2021 20:01 GMT) Size: 3.0 Depth: 20.0 km Center Latitude / Longitude: 61.67 ° N / 149.58 ° W) Matanuska-Susitna County, Alaska, United States) Primary data source: USGS

