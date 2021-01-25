The Pompeii Museum is reborn after decades of earthquake and bombing





After decades of bombing and earthquake damage, the Museum of Pompeii is back to life, displaying fascinating finds from excavations in the ancient Roman city.

Officials of the archaeological park of the city ruins, which were destroyed in 79 AD by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, opened the museum on Monday.

The museum is known as the Antiquarium, and it gives Pompeii a permanent exhibition space. Visitors can see sections of wall murals from villas unearthed in the sprawling city, examples of some of the graffiti discovered by archaeologists as well as household items ranging from silver spoons to a bronze food fireplace, items of everyday life that have been quenched by a volcanic eruption.

The Antiquarium was first opened around 1873, and was damaged by bombing during World War II and again in 1980, when a deadly earthquake shook the Naples area. Since the earthquake, the museum has been closed, although it reopened in 2016 as a temporary exhibition space.

Antiquarium displays also document Pompeii’s history as a settlement many centuries before it became a thriving Roman city.

People walk to the archaeological site of Pompeii during the opening of the Antiquarium Museum, in Pompeii, southern Italy, on January 25, 2021. Pompeii is one of the country’s top tourist attractions, although the museum is currently open to visitors from the Campania Italian-only region. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions in Italy, only visitors from the Campania region of Italy can see the museum, which includes the Naples region and the ruins of Pompeii.

Pompeii is one of Italy’s top tourist attractions, and when mass tourism eventually resumes, tickets to the ruins will also include a visit to the Antiquarium.

Massimo Osana, longtime director of Pompeii, said the museum’s reopening after several decades of hardship is “a sign of great hope during a very difficult moment”. He was referring to the severe blow the epidemic has dealt with travel restrictions on tourism, one of Italy’s largest sources of revenue.

Massimo Osana, director general of the Pompeii archaeological site, talks to reporters before the museum opens. Osana described the museum’s reopening as “a sign of great hope during a very difficult moment.” (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

On display in the last room of the museum are poignant molds made from the remains of some Pompeii who tried to flee but were exposed to explosions of volcanic gases or hit by rain from lava stones released by Vesuvius.

“I find the last room that is particularly touching, the room reserved for the eruption, where things appear that have been deformed by the heat of the explosion, the molds of the victims, and animal splints,” Osana said. “Really, one touches with one’s hand the amazing drama that was the blast of 79 AD.”

A woman takes photos of two victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 49 on display in the museum. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

Vast areas of Pompeii still need to be excavated. While tourism virtually ceased during the pandemic, archaeologists have continued to operate.

Just a month ago, Osana revealed the discovery of an ancient fast food restaurant in Pompeii. After full excavation, the discovery has helped uncover the dishes popular with Old Town citizens who appear to have been biased toward eating out, including what was on the menu the day Pompeii was destroyed.

