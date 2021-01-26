New details about Trump’s efforts to cancel the election





Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark convinced near-then-President Donald Trump that he was acting Attorney General of the hour to remove Jeffrey Rose from office and disband the Georgia Department of Justice election results, The New York Times reported. Clark – who turned to false claims about the former president’s election fraud – met with Trump earlier this month and told Rosen after the meeting that the then president would replace him with Clark. The paper says Clark would not go to Congress to ensure election results in favor of then-president-elect Joe Biden. Rosen asked to hear Trump’s news live, according to the newspaper, and held a meeting on the afternoon of Jan. 3 – the same day Trump called with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to put pressure on the state official to release enough votes to win Georgia. At the meeting, Rosen, another senior Justice Department official, and Clark met with Trump, White House Pat Cipollone, and other attorneys. Trump told Rosen and Clark their cases, the Times reported. The Times cited two officials who compared the arguments against Rosen and Clark at the meeting as “The Apprentice,” with an episode of Trump’s former television show. Citing four former officials in the Trump administration, the newspaper reported that if the agreement between the department’s management were to dismiss Rosen, they would all resign, which helped Trump remove his acting attorney general. The idea of ​​a departmental pandemonium, congressional investigations, and Republican coups seemed to coincide with Trump’s decision to allow Rose to stay after nearly three hours, and the Times determined that Clark’s plan would not work. CNN has appealed to the Department of Justice for comment. Clark told the Times that his report had no inaccurate details and that he could not speak to interviews with Trump or the department’s attorneys. #CNN # News #JessicaSchneider.



