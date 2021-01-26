“He has made us a champion, so he is a champion” – BBC News





Leicester City FC have confirmed that their owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was killed when the helicopter crashed outside the stadium. A Thai billionaire and four other people were killed on Saturday afternoon. Dizzy Foxes are gathering fans to pay tribute to the club's territory, where they have left thousands of bouquets and scarves. Mr. Srivaddhanaprabha took over Leicester in 2010 and the club secured a huge Premier League victory in 2016.



