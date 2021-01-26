One in six children in England may have a mental health problem during a pandemic





They can't go to school, they can't see friends. Their exams are in the air. University, work, the future, none seem to be possible from a distance in the normal way.

Earlier this week the England Commissioner for Children published a harsh report revealing what the Covid crisis calls the "very toll" of young people's mental health. And if that's not enough, he says children's mental health services are completely inadequate. It is not surprising that children are forgotten victims of the pandemic.



