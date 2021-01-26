Keon Lincoln’s mother heard the “shooter” that killed his teenage son





The mother of a teenage boy who died after being attacked by a group of young people says she heard the shooting that killed her.

Keon Lincoln was shot in the attack on Thursday evening in the Handsworth area of ​​Birmingham and later died in hospital. His mother, Sharmaine Lincoln, approached the local community to help them understand what had happened, saying it made no sense for anyone to want to take her son's life so wildly.



