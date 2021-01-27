MTV star ‘felt pressure to have sex on screen’ – BBC News





Victoria Derbyshire told the program that the stars of an MTV reality show felt under pressure from producers to have “a lot” of sex. Jess Impiazzi of the Ex On The Beach group said she wanted to be in a “brothel”. Meanwhile, Carley Belomonte, who stars in The Valleys, also told MTV that he thought the production team should give her advice after her mother dies. Both production companies said they were in charge. The women admitted that the series made them famous people and brought them many job opportunities. Anna Collinson has reported on the Victoria Derbyshire program. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



source