Why is the UK death rate among the highest in the world? – BBC News





Why have there been more than 100,000 Covid deaths in the UK – the most in Europe – and among the highest in the world? The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan just over a year ago at the end of 2019. The outbreak spread rapidly around the world in the first months of 2020 and was declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11 March. So why is the number of deaths in the UK among the worst in the world? Why is the pandemic one of the countries that has been much tougher than others? Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten by science editor David Shukman. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

