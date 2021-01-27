Coronavirus: 100,000 deaths in the UK – BBC News





More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK after a positive test in the day's data and 1,631 deaths in 28 days. It means a total of 100,162 deaths have been recorded in the UK, the first nation in Europe to cross the milestone. The UK is the fifth country to have more than 100,000 deaths, after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico. There was a rise in cases last month and the UK had one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the world. There have been declining cases in the UK in recent days, but the number of people in hospital is high, as is the number of daily deaths in the UK.

