Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday, January 27, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

Our volcanologists and photographers offer unique travel experiences: volcano excursions, photo tours, and relaxing walking and study tours.

Guaranteed Tours

: Available spaces /: guaranteed /: a few remaining spaces /: reserved

See also: monthly reports

Wed Jan 27 2021 06:20

06:20 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on January 27, 2021

Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 45 earthquakes 4.0+, 132 earthquakes 3.0+, 211 earthquakes 2.0+ (391 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 3 earthquakes, score 4+: 45 earthquakes, score 3+: 132 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 211 earthquakes No earthquakes with magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 3.2 x 1013 joules (8.83 GWh, i.e. The equivalent of 7,599 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.4 Yūfutsu-gun earthquake, 35 km east of Tomakomai, Hokkaido, Japan, Jan 27, 2021 2 : 06 p.m. (GMT +9) # 2: 5.1 earthquake 15 km southwest of Karamay, Xinjiang, China, Jan 26, 2021 5:32 pm (GMT +8) # 3: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, Fiji, Jan 26 2021 8:59 PM (GMT +13) # 4: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 56 km west of Sinjar, Sinjar, Nineveh, Iraq, Jan 26, 2021 1:17 pm (GMT +2) # 5: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 96 km northwest of Diego de Almagro, Provincia de Chanaral, Atacama, Chile, Jan 26, 2021 10:50 am (GMT -3) # 6: 4.9 Solomon Sea earthquake, 50 km south of O tua Islet Island, North Solomons, Papua Guinea El Jadida, Jan 27, 2021 2:42 AM (GMT +11) # 7: 4.9 Timo Sea earthquake R, 37 km southeast of Kubang, east of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Jan 27, 2021 11:13 a.m. (GMT +8) # 8: 4.8 North Pacific Earthquake, Russia, Jan 27, 2021 12:56 a.m. (GMT +10) # 9: 4.8 earthquake, Timor Sea, Indonesia, Jan 27, 2021 5:53 am (GMT +9) # 10: 4.8 earthquake Departamento de Iglesia, San Juan, 135 km west of Chilecito, La Rioja, Argentina, Jan 26, 2021 8:37 pm (GMT -3) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 4.2 earthquake 11 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain Jan 26, 2021 10:36 pm (GMT +1) – 79 Report No. 2: 4.2 earthquake 10.3 km W Granada, Andalusia, Spain, January 26, 2021 10:44 PM (GMT +1) – 62 reports # 3: 4.5 earthquake 11 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, January 26, 2021 10:54 PM (GMT +1) – 33 reports No. 4: 3.5 earthquake 12 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, January 26, 2021 11:00 pm (GMT +1) – 18 Report No. 5: 3.4 earthquake 0.8 km southwest of Trofaiach, Politischer Bezirk Leoben, Styria, Austria, Jan 27, 2021 1:43 a.m. (GMT +1) – 16s report # 6: 4.4 Q. Earthquake arku i Durrësit, 38 km northwest Tirana, Albania, January 26, 2021 3:32 pm (GMT +1) – 15 Reports # 7: 3.1 earthquake 9.2 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, January 26, 2021 12:16 pm (GMT) +1) – 12 Reports # 8: 3.6 Tasman Sea Earthquake, 5.8 km northwest of New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand Jan 27, 2021 5:36 am (GMT +13) – 10 Reports # 9: Earthquake 2.8 km west of Granada, Andalusia , Spain, Jan 27, 2021 2:47 AM (GMT +1) – 7 Reports # 10: 3.2 earthquake 8.8 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 26, 2021 10:57 pm (GMT +1) – 6 reports # 11 : 2.9 earthquake 12 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 26, 2021 11:18 pm (GMT +1) – 5 Reports # 12: 4.3 Tasman Sea earthquake, 55 km west of Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand, 27 January 2021 6:29 a.m. (GMT +13) – 5 Reports # 13: 3.1 Mavrovo and Rostosa earthquake, 13 km southwest of Gostivar, Macedonia Jan 27, 2021 1:36 a.m. (GMT +1) – 4 reports # 14: 4.3 earthquake 32 miles south of Homer, Kenai Peninsula County, Alaska, State USA, January 26, 2021 1:23 PM (GMT-9) – 4 Reports # 15: 4.9 earthquake in Al-Baaj region, 56 km west of Sinjar, Sinjar, Nineveh, Iraq, January 26, 2021 1:17 pm (GMT +2 ) – 3 Reports # 16: 3.1 Vrapchishte Earthquake, 12 km northwest of Gostivar, Macedonia, Jan 27 2021, 2:36 am (GMT +2) – Two Reports No. 17: 3.0 Indonesian Ocean Earthquake, 101 km southeast of Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, January 27, 2021 5:53 a.m. (GMT +8) – Two Reports No. 18: 4.1 earthquake in the Indonesian Ocean, 126 km south of Klaten, Central Java, Indonesia, January 27, 2021 4:07 a.m. (GMT +7) – Two reports # 19: 2.7 earthquake 10.6 km west of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, January 26, 2021 11:36 pm (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 20: 3.2 Simil earthquake area, 7.2 km west of Dohuk, Dohuk region, Dehuk, Iraq, January 27 2021, 7:50 am (GMT +3) – Two Reports No. 21: 3.1 North Pacific Earthquake, 16 miles southwest of Oceanside, San Diego County, California, USA, January 25, 2021 11:48 PM (GMT – 8) – Two reports No. 22: 3.0 Departamento de Sarmiento earthquake, 27 km southwest of Pocito, San Juan, Argentina, Jan 27, 2021 2:41 am (GMT -3) – Two reports No. 23: An earthquake of 3.2, 56 km southeast of Hasakah, Al-Hoss. akah, Syria, January 26, 2021 1:44 pm (GMT +2) – Two Reports No. 24: 2.3 16 km earthquake from Beinger, Oklahoma, USA, January 26, 2021 1:27 pm (GMT -6) – Two reports:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred late on Tuesday night, January 26, 2021 at 11:10 p.m. local time near Huitamo de Nñez, Huitamo, Michoacan, Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN). … Read all A moderately strong 5.4 earthquake was reported in the early afternoon near Tomakomai, Tomakomai-shi, Hokkaido, Japan. … Read all the wonders What was the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos