The rock band has released a unique concert that is “socially bubbling” – BBC News
Flaming Lips has organized a couple of concerts in Oklahoma, using inflatable bubbles to ensure social distance for the audience. There were 100 bubbles in each show, each with a capacity for three people and signs to hold water in the bottle, fan and toilet if needed. The team also hit the inside of its bubbles. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
