More than a third of the Senate is opposed to Trump’s impeachment





The Senate introduced Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) effort to force the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, but the vote provided an indicator for Republican senators – who voted mostly in favor of Paul’s measure. felt judgment. Paul’s motion died in a 55-45 vote, and all five Democratic Republicans joined him, meaning 45 Republicans voted for Paul’s effort. Mitt Romney Utah Sens. the Republican, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Maine Susan Collins, Alaska Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania crossed the lines to vote with Democrats. To convict Trump in his trial, at least 17 Republicans will have to vote with all Democrats when the trial begins next month. Significantly, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has voted in favor of Paul – a potential indicator that the constitutionality of the former president’s impeachment agrees is in doubt. Paul’s support for 45 Republicans after the vote argued that “the impeachment is dead.” “If you were to vote against the Constitution, how would you expect anyone to ever be convicted of it?” Paul asked, adding: “45 people, almost the entire caucus, 95%, voted that the whole procedure was unconstitutional. It’s a big victory for us. Democrats can win a partisan horse any time they want – this vote is over, trial it’s over “. Paul, a Kentucky Republican, told reporters on the day, “I think there will be enough (votes) to show that more than a third of the Senate believes the whole procedure is unconstitutional, which will show that in the end they didn’t have the votes to make an impeachment.” #CNN #New.



source