Uncategorized
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned – BBC News
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned – and it is unclear whether he will be able to form and lead a new coalition government. They have been criticized for correcting the chronic virus crisis, killing more than 85,000 Italians. Conte met with President Sergio Mattarella and may ask him to form a stronger government. He lost the Senate majority last week. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]