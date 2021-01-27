100,000 Covid deaths in the UK: highest in Europe – BBC News





The United Kingdom is the first country in Europe to record more than 100,000 deaths related to the pandemic. According to Oxford University, the UK has one of the highest Covid death rates in the world. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has strongly criticized the treatment of the pandemic by some people, said he “feels very sorry for every life lost” and took “full responsibility for everything the government has done.” Nearly 250,000 people have been hospitalized with Covid since the pandemic began in the hospital. Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical adviser, said there would be more deaths in the coming weeks. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten health reporter Catherine Burns, political editor Laura Kuenssberg and health editor Hugh Pym. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source