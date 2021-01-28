Uncategorized
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Survivor sounds the alarm because of the “echoes of the Holocaust”
Born in Berlin in 1930, Irene Butter suffered the horrors of the Holocaust as a Jewish adult child in Nazi-occupied Europe. While the world remembers the genocide that killed millions of Jews, Butter tells CNN’s Clarissa Ward that we need to be vigilant among the “echoes” of the Holocaust to preserve democratic institutions. #CNN #New.
source
