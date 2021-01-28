The WHO is issuing new guidelines for the treatment of chronic pain in children





Chronic pain or pain that lasts or recurs for more than three months in children is a significant public health problem and the leading cause of morbidity in children worldwide. Without access to pain management, the quality of life of children and adolescents with chronic pain is seriously compromised. Compared to their peers, children with chronic pain report higher levels of physical disability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, and poor academic performance. New The WHO Guidelines for the Treatment of Chronic Pain in Children provide recommended physical, psychological, and pharmacological interventions to alleviate pain in children ages 0-19. The guidelines support Member States and their partners in developing and implementing national and local policies, regulations, pain management protocols and best practices for pain relief. Little is known about the global burden of chronic pain in children. Available studies suggest that approximately a quarter to a third of children experience this; and is often a symptom of long-term conditions, such as cancer, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and arthritic conditions. Children and adolescents are entitled to the highest attainable standard of health and appropriate, high-quality treatments to manage their pain. Care for children with chronic pain must be targeted at children and families and be included in all universal health insurance schemes. Based on the latest scientific evidence, the recommendations include three areas of the invention: physical therapy, psychological therapy, and pharmacological management, which may include the use of morphine for end-of-life care or when chronic pain is associated with life-limiting conditions. WHO defines the terms “end-of-life care” as palliative care for people in the last weeks or months of life who will die with dignity) and “life-limiting conditions” as a cure for which there is no cure and early death is expected but with which a person can continue live a few more years. The guidelines emphasize the importance of opioid management to address worldwide concerns about the harm resulting from the misuse of these drugs. Opioid management refers to a range of strategies and interventions that include the appropriate procurement, storage, prescribing, and use of opioids, as well as the disposal of unused opioids when opioids are appropriately prescribed for the treatment and management of certain medical conditions. The guideline includes 10 best practice statements that apply to all aspects of clinical care for a child with chronic pain, including the planning, implementation, and provision of physical, psychological, and pharmacological interventions. For example, children with chronic pain and their families and caregivers must be cared for from a biopsychosocial perspective, recognizing pain as a complex multidimensional experience stemming from biological, psychological, and social factors, rather than treating pain only as a biomedical problem. This guideline replaces the repealed “WHO Guidelines for the Pharmacological Treatment of Persistent Pain in Children with Medical Diseases” (2012).

