How did the UK manage to kill 100,000 coronaviruses? – BBC Newsnight





More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK after a positive test in the day's data and 1,631 deaths in 28 days.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had taken “full responsibility” for the government’s actions, saying “we really did everything we could”. “I feel like I’ve lost every life,” he said. A total of 100,162 deaths have been recorded in the UK, the first European nation to cross the milestone. How did the UK get to this bleak milestone? What could be done differently? Policy Editor Lewis Goodall reported. Along with Kirsty Wark are Sage members Calf Semple Proffesor, founder of the Covid Justice UK campaign team, Jo Goodman and Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

