



Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Removal Over the past year, the titles have been dominated by COVID-19. It is easy to overlook other diseases, especially a disease like leprosy that many people think is a thing of the past. But leprosy requires our attention. There are still about 200,000 new cases diagnosed worldwide each year. Millions of people live with some form of disability that results from losing. Both the “leprosy” label and the disability that can occur if this age-old disease is not treated can lead to social exclusion. People affected by leprosy continue to face discrimination, exacerbated in some countries by outdated leprosy laws that provide a basis for divorce, prevent people with the disease from participating in public life, or impose other restrictions on their activities. As the WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Removal, I myself have seen how leprosy has marginalized individuals. Women and children are particularly vulnerable to the social and economic consequences of the disease. Overcoming leprosy involves more than early diagnosis and prompt treatment. It is also necessary to change the way of thinking so that leprosy is no longer a source of shame or prejudice. We must remove all obstacles in the way of those who seek medical help. We must remove barriers that prevent affected individuals and their families from living with dignity and enjoying all their basic human rights as full members of society. I often talk about leprosy in terms of a motorcycle. The front wheel represents the treatment of disease, and the rear wheel symbolizes the end of discrimination. Only when both wheels turn at the same time will we progress towards our destination of the leprosy-free world. As I explore the path that follows, I am convinced that we are going in the right direction: The WHO’s global strategy of losing 2021-2030 will generate new momentum; organizations of people affected by leprosy are becoming more influential and their calls for change more powerful; and the UN Special Rapporteur on Leprosy works tirelessly to ensure that the principles and guidelines for eliminating discrimination against people affected by leprosy and their family members are fully implemented. I believe that one day we will achieve a world without leprosy. But along the way, we must achieve an inclusive society in which everyone has access to quality treatment and services, and the diagnosis of leprosy no longer comes with the possibility of devastating physical, social, economic or psychological consequences. Compared to other diseases, leprosy can affect only a small number of people, but we are all responsible for building an inclusive world.

